Pepeto Presale Surpasses $6.6M Milestone As Demo Exchange Sparks Confidence

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Ethereum-based meme coin Pepeto is happy to announce it has crossed the $6.68 million mark in its ongoing presale, following the successful launch of its demo exchange.

Despite a crowded crypto market, Pepeto’s presale price of $0.000000152 has drawn thousands of participants who value the project’s utility-driven roadmap. Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on viral marketing, Pepeto has delivered a tangible product: its zero-fee exchange demo, which has quickly set it apart from its competitors. This milestone highlights increasing interest as billions of tokens continue to be purchased ahead of Q4 2025.

The exchange showcases fast, fee-free trading and a user-friendly interface, drawing attention from not only retail traders but also potential institutional partners. The project’s progress has generated significant conversation across Telegram, YouTube, Twitter, and crypto AMAs, reflecting genuine community engagement rather than paid hype.

Community Energy and Rewarding Structure

Pepeto’s presale model adds incremental value at each stage, rewarding early adopters as token prices increase. Users can also stake their holdings, currently earning returns of up to 229%, reinforcing incentives for both participation and long-term holding.

Beyond memes, Pepeto’s growing community is actively engaging with the project—sharing walkthroughs, screenshots, and reviews—which indicates a genuine interest in its ecosystem.

Technology and Security as Core Strengths

Built on the Ethereum blockchain with EVM compatibility, Pepeto integrates zero-fee trading, staking, bridging functions, and planned NFT utilities. By addressing common pain points in meme coin ecosystems, such as high gas fees and slow transactions, the project is positioning itself for sustainable growth.

To build trust, Pepeto operates with a fully doxxed team, a transparent roadmap, and regular updates. Its smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, ensuring security for long-term holders.

What’s Next for Pepeto

Looking forward, the Pepeto team has signaled upcoming Tier-1 exchange listings alongside additional centralized and decentralized exchange integrations. These listings are expected to boost liquidity, accessibility, and visibility for token holders.

While Pepeto embraces meme culture, its roadmap emphasizes utility, transparency, and scalability—distinguishing it from projects that rely purely on speculative hype.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based meme coin project designed to merge speed, community culture, and real utility. Its ecosystem includes a zero-fee exchange demo, staking rewards, and future NFT and launchpad integrations. Backed by a transparent team and audited contracts, Pepeto aims to redefine the meme coin space with lasting value.