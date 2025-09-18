Pepeto Will Make Millionaires In 2025, Like Pepe Coin In 2023, Here’s Why

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 14:41
1
1$0.013323+1,232.30%
Threshold
T$0.01728-0.28%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.12-1.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08826+0.53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4435-4.24%
Wink
LIKE$0.009764-4.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.000259-0.38%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001133-0.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-22.67%
Crypto News
  • 18 September 2025
  • |
  • 09:39

Do you remember how people became “millionaires overnight” in 2023, when Pepe turned a $10,000 stake into $1,000,000 in a few months?

2025 is a different game; hype alone won’t replay that script. Investors want utility, putting money into a token with no future feels like a coin toss. The best edge sits in presales where entry is low and upside is open. That’s where Pepeto (PEPETO) steps in: presale + hype + utility, a smarter lane for Shiba Inu and Pepe hunters chasing the next run.

Early Shiba Inu and Pepe holders are watching this presale because the setup feels familiar, only sharper. The formula is simple: culture up front, utility underneath, and a price far under a penny. Pepeto wants attention to turn into daily use and on-chain volume, not just headlines. If you want the next big story, this is where many are looking.

First, remember how PEPE printed those outsized returns in 2023, then we’ll show why Pepeto is set to match that pace, and potentially go further, using the same core playbook.

Pepe Coin History, How Many Became Millionaires, While Others Missed it

In April 2023, Pepe launched and shot up more than 10,000% by May, turning a few hundred dollars into life-changing money for the earliest buyers. Social feeds, memes, and influencers pushed the surge even harder, and the price chart went wild,. But many people only watched from the sidelines, and they’re still regret today because they missed that chance. Then came the turn: by August, PEPE had surrendered over seventy percent from the top, a reminder that hype without utility fades when the crowd rotates.

That’s why 2025 capital keeps circling Pepeto. It’s an Ethereum memecoin with tools people can use: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange for quick trades; a native cross-chain bridge to move assets between networks; and staking (currently at 228% APY) built to reward early holders.

Together these pieces build a lane where Shiba Inu and Pepe style culture can live next to real usage. The presale has already cleared the multi-million line ( more than $6,7M raised) and a worldwide community above 100,000 members keeps growing.

For traders seeking Shiba Inu and Pepe-level upside with stronger footing, Pepeto reads like the next chapter, same energy, tighter product, clearer route to life-changing returns as many analysts predict. Once listings and deeper liquidity arrive, the window can close fast, and by then it’s too late.

Pepeto (PEPETO): An Ethereum Memecoin Designed To Make Millionaires

Pepeto borrows what made Shiba Inu and Pepe explode, energy and speed, and adds the missing parts. It lives on Ethereum mainnet, close to deep liquidity and active builders. There’s also a practical hub meant to gather the wider memecoin scene in one place.

Because every swap touches the PEPETO token, real activity can translate into steady demand, making it hard for the price not to climb sharply over the coming years.

Think of it as a memecoin engine on rails. Culture sparks the buzz; tools keep it rolling. The presale has already reached the millions while entry stays tiny, which is why early eyes are locked in. If listings, on-chain volume, and daily use rise together, this points to big upside, momentum built to last, not just spike.

No other meme coin bundles this much real value: speed, utility, and a shared hub for the whole memecoin space.

Why Is Pepeto Is Better than Pepe And Shiba

Unlike Pepe and Shiba Inu, which launched on pure hype, Pepeto is built like a mission project. The team treats it as legacy work, shipping fast, polishing details, showing up for the community, and pushing every week.

Where Shiba and Pepe wrote the first chapters, Pepeto is aiming for the full package: a hard-capped design, products people actually use, and code reviewed by independent experts, by both Coinsult and Solidproof, a level of security many presales don’t have, explaining big investors trust this project.

The presale puts early investors at the front, with staking and a price that increases each stage, and early traction suggests the line is getting long. That’s the edge: utility with purpose, culture with tools, set up to run farther than hype can carry.

If there’s a name ready to outshine Pepe and Shiba in 2025, this is the one people will brag they spotted before everyone else. No smart investor would pass it up. Buy Pepeto now at the current price of $0,000000153, the lowest Pepeto price you will ever see again, don’t miss this opportunity.

Important: Only buy PEPETO from the official site: https://pepeto.io/, As listings get closer, copycat pages and fake accounts may appear. Always double-check the URL and ignore unsolicited DMs.

PEPETO’s Official Channels:

Website: https://pepeto.io/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/pepeto-will-make-millionaires-in-2025-like-pepe-coin-in-2023-heres-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.0142+1,320.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03988-0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01988-3.58%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.832+0.88%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01931-0.97%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The post Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, at highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate, driven by speculation of new US ETFs Reuters and by a technical breakout that revives the trend. In this context, here’s what changes and which levels to follow. According to data collected by our research desk, there has been an increase in participation on spot and futures order books for BCH over the last 48 hours, with heightened activity on major exchanges. The analysts from the team also observe a relative increase in open interest, an element that has helped sustain the movement during the breakout. For more insights into the exchanges and prices of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), please refer to our latest report. Rally in numbers: what happened The price of BCH has advanced by 7% in the last 24 hours, peaking at $646 and an intraday update to $647. According to data from CoinDesk, the rebound brings the asset back to the highs observed since April 2024, after weeks of bearish pressure that had slowed the momentum. The return of liquidity to the market and the improvement in sentiment – also highlighted by the recent Fed rate cut, as reported by Reuters – have favored widespread buying. Indeed, short-term trading activity has also increased, demonstrating greater risk tolerance and a rotation towards high-beta assets. Key Metrics (update September 18, 2025) Indicative price: $647 (intraday) 24h Change: +7% 24h Range: data updating 24h Volume: data updating Market cap: data being updated Circulating supply: data being updated Price source: CoinDesk; sentiment: Santiment (X) Why BCH Rose: Macro and Regulatory Context The BCH rally fits into a more favorable macro context. Expectations of lower rates in the USA – confirmed by the recent Fed rate cut Reuters – have helped…
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$631.7+2.31%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199007+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:13
Share

Trending News

More

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures