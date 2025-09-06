Perle — participate in the Galxe campaign

- Go to the campaign page, connect your wallet, complete the social tasks, and join the raffle:
- Also, stay active and farm roles on Discord.
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Perle is a platform for training and managing artificial intelligence data, built on human experience.
Recently, the team launched their first Early campaign on the Galxe platform, where participants need to complete social tasks and join a raffle.
The project has raised $17.5 million in funding from Framework Ventures, CoinFund, Hashkey Capital, and others.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete the Galxe campaign and become eligible for a future airdrop.
The Early activity does not require any costs. To participate, you need an X (Twitter) account that is at least one month old. At the time of writing, there is no exact information about the rewards, but it is highly likely that they will be provided at the project’s TGE.
Subscribe to the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.
Highlights:
If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord