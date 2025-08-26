Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus to Activate Data Value OnChain

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/26 21:29
[PRESS RELEASE – Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, August 26th, 2025]

Alongside Quilt and other underlying infrastructure, Baselight’s integration of Walrus will unlock support for a wider range of datasets and formats for developers and builders.

Baselight, a permissionless data platform designed for structured datasets built by Finisterra Labs, has partnered with Walrus to allow users to unlock the potential value of data stored onchain, removing the bottlenecks traditionally associated with distributing and discovering datasets. Specifically, the integration transforms blobs stored on Walrus into structured, queryable, and monetizable datasets through Baselight’s platform.

Baselight provides a unified environment for data discovery, analytics, and insights, eliminating the friction of fragmented tools and locked-down data silos. With over 120 billion rows, 281,000 tables, and 51,000 datasets already indexed, Baselight supports use cases across finance, AI and machine learning, research, and sports analytics. Through its native SQL engine and support for AI agents and custom models, Baselight enables structured data to be integrated into autonomous workflows and real-time analysis.

With Walrus as a data management layer, Baselight users gain a decentralized, high-performance foundation for dataset activation. Walrus introduces efficiencies for both large files and the small-file datasets common in AI and analytics pipelines through Quilt, its batching system that reduces costs and improves performance. Data stored on Walrus can be made queryable and programmable within Baselight, enabling dynamic access models such as token-gated queries, time-locked permissions, or DAO-controlled licensing.

This announcement follows other recent Walrus integrations, including partnerships with OpenGradient and Space and Time, advancing its broader push into decentralized AI and intelligent data infrastructure.

To learn more about Baselight and how it is building the permissionless data economy, users can visit: https://baselight.ai

About Walrus

Walrus is the global data layer for developers, providing decentralized infrastructure and services including data storage, availability, programmability, and access controls. From AI to media and gaming to DeFi, Walrus gives builders full control over their data and new ways to create value. Created by Mysten Labs, the team behind Sui, Walrus launched on Mainnet in March 2025. To learn more, users can visit walrus.xyz.

