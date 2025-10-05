Perp DEX Aster announces that the third phase of the points activity will be launched soon

PANews reported on October 5th that the Perp DEX protocol Aster posted on X that the second phase of Genesis has entered the countdown and will end at 23:59 (UTC) on October 5th, and the third phase Aster Dawn is about to begin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.