Perp Dex is the "Emperor's New Clothes", but you and I are both tailors weaving the cloth.

Say something nonsense about perp dex score/volume 1. First of all, it is normal to cheat on the perp dex. HyperliquidX also has organic cheating (as does cex). Where there is incentive, there will be behavior. Don't think that this is a bad thing - the attitude of being open to all is the attitude that dex should have. Without wool, how could there be a woolen sweater? Without a woolen sweater, how could Kong Yiji have a long gown? Without a long gown, how could the emperor have new clothes? 2. Where does the main alpha of score manipulation come from (pre-tge)? Essentially, it is the expectation that the token will open high when it is tge. It is known that the project will distribute x% of tokens to point holders. The number of tokens is fixed, and the only thing that can be determined is the price of the token, which is determined by the exchange listing, liquidity, control of chips, investors, market manipulation, market expectations, etc. - Currently, due to the exaggerated growth of $aster, imagination has been opened up, so people from all walks of life have flocked in (the perp vol of edgex and lighter is almost reaching Mars) But everyone needs to be able to distinguish - can the price of the coin rise in this version? How much can it rise? The correlation with fundamentals/narratives is getting smaller and smaller. It is chips/father’s orders/mechanisms/fuel etc. Think about this carefully: Did the price increase lead to the creation of a narrative? Or did the creation of a narrative lead to the price surge? 3. The second consideration for the profit of cheating points is the denominator - where are your own points? Knowing that the incentive of the currency given by the project is fixed, how much an individual can get depends on his or her share. As more and more people come to brush, the denominator will only get bigger and bigger, so each point will be distributed to less and less (except for the minimum living allowance). This is actually what the project team is very happy to see. It is equivalent to the catfish effect, which continuously promotes everyone to move forward. The higher the transaction volume, the higher the income. Edgex's 24-hour income is close to 2 million. In addition, those who can achieve this kind of large-scale "interaction" are professional APIs, which ordinary people can't do at all (the amount of perp is different from spot). Just participate in it with a low-income guarantee, don't really think that you can get a single a7/a8. 4. As mentioned in 2, one of the core elements of this version’s “high opening” is controlling the number of tokens. It is difficult to distribute a large number of tokens at the beginning. Even if they are distributed to you, there will be one-on-one guidance for “big players”. 5. It's not that rubbing hair is bad, nor is it that perp dex has no room for imagination - but this kind of extremely hot KTV room has nothing to do with ordinary people. Just participate appropriately and understand the market hotspots. Don't go all in. You can sleep well only when you have opportunities that are within your cognition but also unexpected.Say something nonsense about perp dex score/volume 1. First of all, it is normal to cheat on the perp dex. HyperliquidX also has organic cheating (as does cex). Where there is incentive, there will be behavior. Don't think that this is a bad thing - the attitude of being open to all is the attitude that dex should have. Without wool, how could there be a woolen sweater? Without a woolen sweater, how could Kong Yiji have a long gown? Without a long gown, how could the emperor have new clothes? 2. Where does the main alpha of score manipulation come from (pre-tge)? Essentially, it is the expectation that the token will open high when it is tge. It is known that the project will distribute x% of tokens to point holders. The number of tokens is fixed, and the only thing that can be determined is the price of the token, which is determined by the exchange listing, liquidity, control of chips, investors, market manipulation, market expectations, etc. - Currently, due to the exaggerated growth of $aster, imagination has been opened up, so people from all walks of life have flocked in (the perp vol of edgex and lighter is almost reaching Mars) But everyone needs to be able to distinguish - can the price of the coin rise in this version? How much can it rise? The correlation with fundamentals/narratives is getting smaller and smaller. It is chips/father’s orders/mechanisms/fuel etc. Think about this carefully: Did the price increase lead to the creation of a narrative? Or did the creation of a narrative lead to the price surge? 3. The second consideration for the profit of cheating points is the denominator - where are your own points? Knowing that the incentive of the currency given by the project is fixed, how much an individual can get depends on his or her share. As more and more people come to brush, the denominator will only get bigger and bigger, so each point will be distributed to less and less (except for the minimum living allowance). This is actually what the project team is very happy to see. It is equivalent to the catfish effect, which continuously promotes everyone to move forward. The higher the transaction volume, the higher the income. Edgex's 24-hour income is close to 2 million. In addition, those who can achieve this kind of large-scale "interaction" are professional APIs, which ordinary people can't do at all (the amount of perp is different from spot). Just participate in it with a low-income guarantee, don't really think that you can get a single a7/a8. 4. As mentioned in 2, one of the core elements of this version’s “high opening” is controlling the number of tokens. It is difficult to distribute a large number of tokens at the beginning. Even if they are distributed to you, there will be one-on-one guidance for “big players”. 5. It's not that rubbing hair is bad, nor is it that perp dex has no room for imagination - but this kind of extremely hot KTV room has nothing to do with ordinary people. Just participate appropriately and understand the market hotspots. Don't go all in. You can sleep well only when you have opportunities that are within your cognition but also unexpected.

Perp Dex is the "Emperor's New Clothes", but you and I are both tailors weaving the cloth.

By: PANews
2025/09/25 20:00
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2775-2.11%
1
1$0.011525-14.31%
Salamanca
DON$0.000652-1.95%
Threshold
T$0.01537-1.53%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01196+4.00%

Say something nonsense about perp dex score/volume

1. First of all, it is normal to cheat on the perp dex. HyperliquidX also has organic cheating (as does cex). Where there is incentive, there will be behavior. Don't think that this is a bad thing - the attitude of being open to all is the attitude that dex should have.

Without wool, how could there be a woolen sweater? Without a woolen sweater, how could Kong Yiji have a long gown? Without a long gown, how could the emperor have new clothes?

2. Where does the main alpha of score manipulation come from (pre-tge)? Essentially, it is the expectation that the token will open high when it is tge.

It is known that the project will distribute x% of tokens to point holders. The number of tokens is fixed, and the only thing that can be determined is the price of the token, which is determined by the exchange listing, liquidity, control of chips, investors, market manipulation, market expectations, etc. - Currently, due to the exaggerated growth of $aster, imagination has been opened up, so people from all walks of life have flocked in (the perp vol of edgex and lighter is almost reaching Mars)

But everyone needs to be able to distinguish - can the price of the coin rise in this version? How much can it rise? The correlation with fundamentals/narratives is getting smaller and smaller. It is chips/father’s orders/mechanisms/fuel etc.

Think about this carefully: Did the price increase lead to the creation of a narrative? Or did the creation of a narrative lead to the price surge?

3. The second consideration for the profit of cheating points is the denominator - where are your own points? Knowing that the incentive of the currency given by the project is fixed, how much an individual can get depends on his or her share.

As more and more people come to brush, the denominator will only get bigger and bigger, so each point will be distributed to less and less (except for the minimum living allowance). This is actually what the project team is very happy to see. It is equivalent to the catfish effect, which continuously promotes everyone to move forward. The higher the transaction volume, the higher the income. Edgex's 24-hour income is close to 2 million.

In addition, those who can achieve this kind of large-scale "interaction" are professional APIs, which ordinary people can't do at all (the amount of perp is different from spot). Just participate in it with a low-income guarantee, don't really think that you can get a single a7/a8.

4. As mentioned in 2, one of the core elements of this version’s “high opening” is controlling the number of tokens. It is difficult to distribute a large number of tokens at the beginning. Even if they are distributed to you, there will be one-on-one guidance for “big players”.

5. It's not that rubbing hair is bad, nor is it that perp dex has no room for imagination - but this kind of extremely hot KTV room has nothing to do with ordinary people. Just participate appropriately and understand the market hotspots. Don't go all in.

You can sleep well only when you have opportunities that are within your cognition but also unexpected.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation