Perplexity Comet Flaw Exposed User Data to Attackers, Brave Reports

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 07:25
A previously undiscovered flaw in Perplexity’s Comet browser let hidden commands extract user data, Brave researchers say.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-5.52%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000586-9.28%
Everscale
EVER$0.00955+1.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Share
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,437.53-6.67%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-16.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.3978-0.90%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001784-6.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

Huang Licheng is still increasing his long positions in ETH, BTC, HYPE, etc., and has lost nearly $8 million