Pesky Guardians Say They Are Refusing To Give Up On Postseason Hopes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 19:37
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.36%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4417-0.18%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.6993+3.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018973-5.86%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2566-0.85%

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: The Cleveland Guardians celebrate a walk off 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on August 29, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians still have a chance to reach the postseason, with the calendar just one day away from turning to September.

On the one hand, it might not be all that surprising. The Guardians won the American League Central division last year and advanced to the American League Championship Series, where the New York Yankees defeated them.

On the other hand, it’s surprising that the Guardians are still in contention. This season has not been nearly as magical as 2024.

The Guardians had a 10-game losing streak from June 26-July 6, which dropped them 15 ½ games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers and seemed to have effectively extinguished any playoff hopes.

Emmanuel Clase, their three-time All-Star closer, has not pitched since July 26. He is on the restricted list along with right-handed starter Luis Ortiz as part of a gambling investigation by Major League Baseball. There is a chance that both players will receive a lifetime ban.

The Guardians’ offense has been awful all season. Cleveland’s .224 batting average is the lowest in the major leagues, and the Guardians have been shut out 15 times.

Guardians Are Hanging Tough

Yet, with four weeks and one day left in the season, the Guardians are three games out of the last AL wild card despite a 68-66 record. The Mariners currently hold the third wild card, but the Guardians gained two games on visiting Seattle in two nights by winning Friday and Saturday at Progressive Field.

The Guardians have an uphill battle to reach the playoffs. However, they say they aren’t going away.

“I think that just shows that we have each other’s backs,” All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan said of the Guardians still being in contention. “There’s been some down times this year, and we haven’t always played great, but I think that we’ve never quit trusting in each other.

“It’s easy when you’re losing just to try to hit as many home runs as possible or just put the best numbers you can and just block everything else out. But you see us, we’re not worrying about our own numbers and just trying to get the season over with. Everyone is doing the little things on offense. Everyone is contributing. The defense has been great. The pitching has been great.”

Guardians Bounce Back From Rough Stretch

The Guardians have won four games in a row after a stretch of nine losses in 10 games that seemed to kill their last vestiges of playoff hopes. Yet if the Guardians beat the Mariners again on Sunday to sweep the three-game series, they will be even closer to the last wild card.

The Guardians’ Stephen Vogt was the AL Manager of the Year last year in his first season on the job and just two years after retiring as a player. It might be a greater feat if he can get the Guardians to the playoffs this season.

Vogt, though, deflects credit to his players.

“I’m super proud of this group,” Vogt said. “They’ve been kicked in the gut over and over this year. Some of it has been by our own doing. But no matter what they go through, no matter what happens to them, they’re a resilient group; they respond, and they don’t go away. And I’m just really proud of it.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians and home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson appeal to first base umpire Mark Wenger after Gabriel Arias was hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on August 29, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The loss of Clase has hurt in two possible ways.

One, the Guardians lost a closer who led the AL in saves each of the last three seasons with 42 in 2022, 44 in 2023, and 47 in 2024. Clase converted 24 of 29 save opportunities this year.

Secondly, the Guardians could have dealt Clase by the July 31 trade deadline and gotten a package of young hitters in return.

Cade Smith Steps Up For Guardians

Instead, set-up reliever Cade Smith has become the primary closer since Clase went on the restricted list. Smith retired the last four batters on Saturday night to get credit for the save in a 4-3 victory.

Smith said he and the rest of the relievers have tried to take a simple approach with Clase absent.

“It’s not about trying to compensate and do too much,” Smith said. “It’s about, you got to trust what you do well, you trust what the guys in the bullpen can do, what their strengths are. Everyone has their different strengths, and it’s really just about staying within yourself. It’s not trying to do too much.

“It’s just taking it one day at a time and confronting the challenge we have ahead of us, and the goal each day is just looking forward to the game that night.”

That may seem simple and somewhat clichéd. Yet, it’s working.

And the Cleveland Guardians have a singular goal in mind: “We’ve got one thing we’re focused on and that’s playing in October,” Kwan said.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnperrotto/2025/08/31/pesky-guardians-say-they-are-refusing-to-give-up-on-postseason-hopes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

Optimism is running high among supporters of XRP as Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the long-awaited XRP spot ETFs could see inflows of $5 billion in their first month. Related Reading: Ethereum Bullishness: Ark Invest Boss Scoops $16-M More In BitMine Stock His comments, shared during a Friday interview, highlighted his belief that the funds would even outperform Ethereum ETFs, which have so far struggled to attract money from institutional investors. Ethereum ETFs Struggle While XRP Builds Optimism Bitcoin’s debut in the ETF market brought in $1.5 billion in net inflows in January 2024, according to Sosovaliue data. By February 12, just one month later, the total had climbed to $3.30 billion. Ethereum’s numbers, however, told a different story. Reports disclosed that the Ethereum spot ETFs recorded an outflow of $480 million in July 2024 and then lost another $5.60 million one month later. 🔥Canary Capital CEO says $XRP ETF can do $5 BILLION in the first month and can outperform $ETH from pure financial services👀🤯 FULL INTERVIEW👇👇https://t.co/s2BFB7F9mk#xrparmy #ripple #XRPCommunity #XRP pic.twitter.com/AqrgeSnjIz — Paul Barron Network (@paulbarrontv) August 29, 2025 A big reason was tied to money leaving the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE). Against this backdrop, McClurg argued that XRP’s position in the market gives it a stronger chance at instant success. He pointed out that after Bitcoin, XRP remains the most recognized token among Wall Street investors. According to him, this recognition, along with demand from its loyal community often called the “XRP Army,” will fuel immediate ETF adoption. Rising Odds Of An XRP ETF In 2025 Reports have shown increasing confidence that an XRP ETF will be approved this year. Analysts said odds for a launch in 2025 rose from 80% to 85%, a minor shift but still an upward one. McClurg agreed with this sentiment and mentioned that other cryptocurrencies such as Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR may also get ETF approval before the year ends. He added that XRP futures already being available adds weight to its chances of moving forward. Related Reading: A New Vision For Money: Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $10 Trillion According to McClurg, XRP has an advantage over Ethereum from a pure financial services standpoint. Unlike Ethereum, which is built largely around smart contracts and decentralized apps, XRP is tied directly to payments and cross-border settlements. That use case, he suggested, makes it easier for Wall Street’s major players to understand and support, especially through regulated investment vehicles. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
MemeCore
M$0.64584-9.21%
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.36%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005136+2.10%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/31 18:00
Share
Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

The post Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Forget the hype about SOL and Pi Coin for a moment; while Solana and Pi Coin certainly show market strength, a new challenger is quietly building a reputation as the top crypto to buy now that might just redefine what a memecoin can be. Layer Brett, a groundbreaking Ethereum Layer 2 solution, isn’t just riding the wave; it’s looking to break it. This isn’t just another crypto presale; it’s a chance to get in on a project promising utility, speed, and rewards that could truly make early backers wealthy by 2026. Why layer 2 gives layer Brett the edge Let’s be real: Ethereum’s mainnet, for all its security, can be slow and gas fees cripplingly expensive. This creates friction, making everyday transactions a pain. Most memecoins, like the original Brett or even giants like Solana and Pi Coin, were either built on congested chains or had zero utility, leaving users frustrated with high costs and limited functionality. Layer Brett completely sidesteps this as the top crypto to buy now. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, it offers lightning-fast transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, cutting costs down to pennies. It brings genuine blockchain scalability to the meme token space. Layer Brett is not just another memecoin; it’s Layer 2 with purpose. This unique architecture is why Layer Brett is designed for performance, scale, and user rewards, unlike many simple meme projects. The project aims to rival established tokens such as Solana and Pi Coin. How LBRETT Rewards Early Buyers This isn’t about mere speculation. LBRETT offers tangible benefits from day one. Early participants in the crypto presale aren’t just buying tokens; they’re stepping into an ecosystem built to reward them handsomely. We’re talking about incredible staking benefits, with early buyers earning massive rewards, potentially upwards of 1,900% APY…
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.36%
Solana
SOL$202.21+1.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05735-0.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:10
Share
Could Remittix Rise More Than Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Did As ChatGPT Predicts $RTX To Rise Over 4,000 % In 2025?

Could Remittix Rise More Than Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Did As ChatGPT Predicts $RTX To Rise Over 4,000 % In 2025?

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain the top memes in crypto, but recent projections suggest a shift in sentiment. ChatGPT models and analysts are tipping Remittix for a staggering 4,000 % surge, positioning it as a contender against iconic meme coins.  As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue riding social sentiment, Remittix backs its bid with a
CreatorBid
BID$0.07704-3.77%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013-33.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10218-1.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

Could Remittix Rise More Than Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Did As ChatGPT Predicts $RTX To Rise Over 4,000 % In 2025?

U.S. Treasury Secretary: We are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill today

Pepe Coin Price Prediction, Latest Shiba Inu News And The Viral New Meme Coin Set To Rival Both In 2025