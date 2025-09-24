Peter Brandt Recommends 10% Bitcoin Allocation for Long-Term Wealth

TLDR

Peter Brandt, a legendary trader with over 50 years of experience, has outlined a strategy for building long-term wealth. His formula is simple: allocate 10% to Bitcoin, 20% to real estate, and 70% to the S&P 500 via SPY. Brandt believes this strategy will consistently grow wealth over time, unlike the pursuit of high-risk, short-term gains.

Bitcoin as a Core Asset in the Portfolio

Brandt has consistently highlighted Bitcoin as the only digital asset worth considering. He believes Bitcoin’s role in wealth preservation is growing stronger, especially against the backdrop of falling fiat currencies. “Bitcoin is the asset that matters,” Brandt stated, underscoring its importance in a diversified portfolio. He recommends a fixed 10% Bitcoin allocation to protect against inflation and currency debasement.

Bitcoin’s asymmetric upside potential offers a hedge against economic uncertainty. Brandt’s view is clear: Bitcoin is not just speculation, but a crucial part of any long-term investment strategy. By including Bitcoin, investors gain exposure to an asset with the potential for significant future growth.

Brandt Advocates Real Estate and SPY in Portfolios

The other elements of Brandt’s strategy are equally important. A 20% allocation to real estate provides a tangible asset base, offering stability and consistent returns. Real estate also serves as a hedge against inflation, making it an essential part of the portfolio.

Brandt recommends a 70% allocation to the S&P 500 via SPY for exposure to the broader U.S. equity market. This gives investors a diversified, stable investment while also benefiting from the growth of major U.S. companies. The combination of Bitcoin, real estate, and SPY creates a balanced, long-term wealth-building strategy.

