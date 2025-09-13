Peter Brandt Warns Robinhood Latest Feature as ‘Toxic’ for Social Media

Key Insights:

Peter Brandt mocks the new “Multiple Accounts” feature of Robinhood.

It could fuel misleading success stories on X and YouTube.

Brandt warns it will worsen “toxic” trading narratives online.

The feature could encourage traders to fake their success, Brandt noted.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt sparked debate on September 10, 2025, when he criticized Robinhood’s new multiple accounts feature in an X post that quickly gained 129 likes and 55,254 views.

Brandt, who has traded futures since 1975, argued the tool could let users cherry-pick profitable account screenshots to mislead followers on X and YouTube, potentially amplifying misinformation in crypto and stock trading circles.

Meanwhile, his post came hours after Robinhood announced the feature as part of a broader update at its Hood Summit in Las Vegas, where the company’s stock, $HOOD, rose 2.33% to close at $121.26 on September 9, with an additional 2.31% gain in overnight trading.

Robinhood Rolls Out Multiple Accounts Feature

Robinhood unveiled its “multiple individual accounts” feature on September 10, 2025, via an X post that received 720 likes and 117,677 views.

The update lets users open several accounts within the app to organize portfolios by asset class, time horizon, investing themes, or personal goals.

Company representatives described it as a way to provide flexibility for all users, with the rollout starting immediately.

This move aligns with Robinhood’s push into crypto trading, where the platform already supports assets like Bitcoin and Solana, allowing traders to segregate high-risk crypto holdings from traditional stocks.

In his response, Brandt quoted Robinhood’s announcement and wrote, “This is the best part. This way on X you will always have at least one account you can point to with screen shots to as making the big bucks even though other accounts may be taking losses. This will really make X exciting.”

Meanwhile, in a follow-up reply, Brandt added, “This will make X and YouTube even more toxic slim buckets,” referring to the potential for increased deceptive content.

Peter Brandt Slams New Feature of Robinhood | Source: Peter Brandt, X

His comments echo concerns in the crypto community, where social media hype often drives volatile price swings in tokens like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

Brandt’s tweet drew 13 replies, including agreements from users who noted the feature could enable “brilliant marketing psychology” by focusing on wins while ignoring losses.

The multiple accounts tool was one of several announcements at Robinhood’s second annual Hood Summit on September 10, 2025.

The company also introduced short selling, set for late 2025, allowing users to bet against stocks or crypto assets.

Meanwhile, Futures trading expanded to include a universal ladder on mobile and desktop, with overnight index options available 24/5.

Robinhood Legend, the platform’s advanced desktop tool, now supports futures and simulated returns for options, helping traders forecast P&L with adjustable volatility.

An AI-powered feature called Cortex enables custom indicators and scans without coding. These updates aim to attract active traders, including those in crypto, where Robinhood reported handling over $100 billion in trading volume in the first half of 2025.

Looking ahead, Robinhood plans to debut its own social network, Robinhood Social, in early 2026. This feature will include verified trades, public insights from insiders and funds, and whale tracking to follow large crypto moves.

Users can discuss strategies, view entry and exit points, and track daily profits or losses in a bot-free environment. The initiative responds to demands for transparency in trading, particularly in crypto where misinformation spreads rapidly on platforms like X.

Early reactions on X praised the network as a “game-changer” for connecting traders, with one post noting it could “redefine how traders connect without the bots, spam, and noise.”

Robinhood Stock Performance

HOOD shares hit an after-hours high on September 10, 2025, reflecting investor optimism about the updates. Trading volume for the stock increased amid the announcements, with analysts highlighting Robinhood’s potential to gain market share in fintech.

In the crypto space, users on X discussed how features like short selling could impact volatile assets, with one trader noting live large-size crypto trades as a test of the platform’s robustness.

However, not all feedback was positive. Some X users dismissed the multiple accounts feature as standard, with one post stating, “Every brokerage firm has had [this] for decades.”

Meanwhile, Brandt’s warning resonated in replies, where traders agreed it might encourage selective sharing of gains.