Peter Schiff Criticizes Strategy’s Bitcoin Reliance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 02:20
Key Notes

  • Peter Schiff slammed Strategy for releasing a Q3 earnings report that is Bitcoin-dependent.
  • Strategy currently holds 640,808 Bitcoin, purchased at $47.44 billion.
  • Saylor recently clarified that Strategy is not buying or merging with any Bitcoin treasury firm.

From speaking directly against flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin

BTC
$109 002



24h volatility:
1.9%


Market cap:
$2.17 T



Vol. 24h:
$66.19 B

, Peter Schiff has now shifted his focus to the companies that hold the coin.

The top gold advocate was seen on X, speaking against Strategy’s reliance on Bitcoin price breakout. This comes shortly after Strategy released its Q3 earnings report, which showed that its stock spiked by 6.7%.


Strategy’s Q3 Earnings Report Is “Fraud”

Peter Schiff has labelled Strategy’s Q3 earnings report as “fraud,” claiming that the $2.8 billion in net income and diluted earnings per share of $8.42 quoted by the firm reflects unrealized profits from Bitcoin.

In other words, Schiff accused the Michael Saylor-led firm of not genuinely stating its earnings.

It is no longer news that Strategy, formerly called MicroStrategy Inc., has expanded its scope from being a business intelligence and software firm to now holding the largest corporate Bitcoin bag.

After acquiring 390 BTC for approximately $43.4 million between October 20 and October 26, 2025, its entire holdings have increased to a total of 640,808 BTC.

The aggregate purchase price for this massive stash is $47.44 billion, with its average cost basis across all holdings standing at $74,032 per Bitcoin.

The company’s chairman, Michael Saylor, confirmed that Strategy has achieved a BTC yield of 26.0% Year-to-date (YTD).

However, Schiff thinks that “Saylor’s 2025 full-year guidance merely reflects his claim that Bitcoin will soar between now and year-end.”

Strategy Pushes for Solo Global Dominance

Amid this projection, Peter Schiff chooses to view Strategy’s reliance on the flagship cryptocurrency, the Bitcoin treasury firm, remains unaffected.

It is rather focused on acquiring more Bitcoin and establishing itself as the largest corporate holder in the world.

During its third-quarter earnings call, Strategy’s Chairman clarified that the company has no interest in purchasing other Bitcoin treasury firms.

He pointed out how Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) are usually slow, in addition to the uncertainty and hidden risks that come with them. Ultimately, it argued that these features make such an idea unattractive for Strategy.

Saylor noted that the firm’s focus is currently on issuing digital credit, strengthening its balance sheet, and buying more Bitcoin.

