Outspoken economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff has reasserted his bold prediction for 2025, arguing that gold and precious metals are poised to leave Bitcoin and Ethereum “in the dust.” Schiff maintains that while digital assets remain highly speculative, the enduring stability and institutional backing of gold confirm its superiority as the ultimate store of …

Continue reading "Peter Schiff Doubles Down: Gold Set to Outshine Crypto in 2025"

The post Peter Schiff Doubles Down: Gold Set to Outshine Crypto in 2025 appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.