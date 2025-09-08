Peter Schiff Lambasts Permabull Tom Lee’s $200K Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:38
  • Sinking below $100,000? 
  • Underwhelming four-year cycle? 

Echelon Wealth Partners co-founder Peter Schiff has taken aim at Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, one of Wall Street’s most famous permabulls, over his excessively optimistic Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction. 

Lee, who has predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could potentially hit the $200,000 level, has blamed the most recent underperformance of the leading cryptocurrency on the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to cut interest rates.

However, Schiff has noted that gold actually managed to surge by 10% over the last two months, recently reaching yet another all-time high of $3,620.

As reported by U.Today, the famous financial commentator previously claimed that those who picked Bitcoin actually ended up betting on the wrong horse after the price of gold hit a new peak due to the rising prospects of the Fed cutting rates without fully taming inflation.  

Sinking below $100,000? 

Schiff now argues that Bitcoin is actually more likely to sink below $100,000 than rally above $200,000, warning that Bitcoin’s underperformance against gold is actually a bad omen for the flagship cryptocurrency. 

You Might Also Like

“Markets are forward-looking. That’s why gold is up 10% in advance of coming rate cuts. Bitcoin’s failure to rally with gold based on the same prospects should cause him concern,” Schiff said. 

Polymarket bettors are also bearish on Lee’s bet. At press time, there is currently just an 8% chance of Bitcoin hitting $200,000 this year. Notably, Bitcoin currently has the same probability of collapsing below the $70,000 level by the end of 2025.

Underwhelming four-year cycle? 

Schiff recently stated that Bitcoin’s four-year returns will look underwhelming once “more air” comes out of the Bitcoin bubble. He has noted that the cryptocurrency is actually down 16% against gold over the past four years despite logging relatively impressive returns against the U.S. dollar.

There is also a debate about whether four-year cycles, which are believed to be tied to Bitcoin’s halving mechanism,  are still a thing. Some analysts argue that they are effectively over

Lee recently opined that the influx of institutional investors has brought “counter-cyclical characteristics” to the market. 

Source: https://u.today/peter-schiff-lambasts-permabull-tom-lees-200k-bitcoin-btc-prediction

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.014+17.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.46+8.81%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004765+1.01%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135283+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01078-8.33%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000648+1.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0942+9.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar