Peter Schiff Renews Bitcoin Critique Following Gold’s Historic Surge

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 03:09

TLDR

  • Peter Schiff criticized Bitcoin for weakening against gold during its recent price surge.
  • Gold reached a new all-time high above $3,586 and gained over 36% year to date.
  • Bitcoin dropped 18% in gold terms since August 12 and is close to bear market territory.
  • Schiff stated that Bitcoin is still 16 percent below its peak ratio against gold from November 2021.
  • Bitcoin remains up 18% in 2025 but failed to match gold’s consistent long-term growth.

Gold has reached a new all-time high, crossing $3,586, while Bitcoin has underperformed in comparison, drawing sharp criticism. Peter Schiff, a long-time gold advocate, highlighted Bitcoin’s recent decline when priced against gold, calling it a warning sign. He emphasized that Bitcoin’s weakness reinforces its limitations as a store of value when compared to gold.

Gold Hits New High as Peter Schiff Defends Metal’s Strength

Peter Schiff noted gold’s strong rally as a clear sign of its dominance over Bitcoin in recent months. “Bitcoin priced in gold has dropped 18% since August 12,” he said, citing TradingView data. Schiff explained that this ratio is now only 2% above official bear market territory.

He added that Bitcoin is still 16% below its November 2021 gold ratio peak, despite its USD recovery. Gold, meanwhile, has surged over 36% in 2025 alone, hitting record highs across multiple timeframes. Its five-year return of 85% shows consistent performance across both bull and bear cycles.

This performance strengthens Peter Schiff’s belief that gold remains the ultimate safe-haven asset during uncertain economic conditions. He argues that Bitcoin cannot match gold’s track record for reliability and stability. Schiff has repeatedly asserted that gold is a better long-term hedge than any cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Shows Gains in USD But Falls Against Gold

Bitcoin currently trades near $110,160 after falling 0.46% in the past 24 hours and over 4% in the past month. Despite this, Bitcoin remains up 18% year to date and 36% in the past six months. Its one-year gain stands at 96%, while the five-year return is close to 1,000%.

However, Peter Schiff dismissed these figures as misleading when viewed through the lens of gold’s performance. He pointed out that Bitcoin’s weakness in gold terms reveals its vulnerability during macroeconomic shifts. “Bitcoin is not proving itself as a safe-haven,” Schiff stated.

He has argued that while Bitcoin shows potential in price speculation, it lacks the consistency gold provides during financial stress. Peter Schiff also mentioned that Bitcoin remains highly volatile and correlated with risk assets. Therefore, he believes it cannot serve as a true hedge like gold.

Analysts Highlight Bitcoin’s Structural Weakness

Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone also criticized Bitcoin’s recent chart behavior, comparing it to Dogecoin’s speculative cycles. He noted that despite Bitcoin’s fixed supply, external risks continue to pressure the cryptocurrency market. McGlone warned that Bitcoin could face steep losses if the stock market declines.

He explained that Bitcoin’s ties to risk assets make it sensitive to global financial shocks and monetary policy shifts. Peter Schiff agreed, noting that cryptocurrencies still rely on speculative capital, unlike gold’s long-established base. Both analysts believe Bitcoin remains structurally weak compared to gold.

Peter Schiff’s criticism of Bitcoin focuses on its performance relative to gold rather than its absolute gains. He maintains that Bitcoin cannot compete with the historical resilience and widespread trust that gold offers. Schiff’s stance grows stronger as gold sets new records amid ongoing global uncertainty.

The post Peter Schiff Renews Bitcoin Critique Following Gold’s Historic Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.36812-2.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.95+2.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+1.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.0118+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks