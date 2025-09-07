Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/07 17:40
NEAR
NEAR$2.455+2.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258+1.04%

Peter Schiff said Bitcoin is approaching “bear market territory” when priced in gold, a claim that provoked a ferocious response from crypto supporters on X.

“Priced in gold, since hitting a high of about 37.2 ounces on Aug. 12, Bitcoin is down 18%, just 2% above official bear market territory,” Schiff wrote on X, highlighting gold’s recent record-breaking surge above $3,600 per ounce.

Schiff, a legendary investor with more than 1.1 million followers on X, added that when looking at Bitcoin priced in gold, the leading crypto is “currently almost 16% below its Nov. 2021 high.”

“How do you square this dismal performance with all the hype?” he asked crypto investors

X Users Remind Schiff That He Said Bitcoin Would Be Expensive At $750

They quickly hit back.

“If I look at a 5-year chart, gold is up around 85%,” said Rich Eddy (@richeddy). “Bitcoin is up 975% in that same time period. What is this ‘dismal performance’ to which you refer?”

“Gold is yesterday’s hedge,” said user Adam Weill. “Bitcoin is tomorrow’s system. Short-term volatility doesn’t erase a generational shift.”

Schiff replied, “Bitcoin is down 16% over four years. Does that count as short-term?”

Another X user shared a screenshot of an X post Schiff made in November 2018, when Schiff said investors should not “make the mistake of thinking that buying Bitcoin below $3,800 is a bargain.”

He also predicted back then that BTC could easily drop another 80%, adding that Bitcoin would “still be expensive” at $750. 

The debate reflects broader tensions over Bitcoin’s role as a store of value. While gold has long been a go-to hedge during economic uncertainty, some investors see Bitcoin as a modern alternative, one that has delivered outsized gains over the past several years despite short-term volatility.

That’s as the largest crypto by market cap trades flat at around $110K while the commodity’s price continues to soar.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that BTC saw its price drop by a fraction of a percentage in the last 24 hours and has risen over 1% in the past week to trade at $110,679.97 as of 1:57 a.m. EST. 

Bitcoin price chart

Bitcoin price chart (Source: CoinMarketCap

Gold Price Soars To New All-Time High

Schiff’s post comes as gold’s price continues to climb.

On Friday, the commodity soared to above $3,600 per ounce, according to data from TradingView. This was a new all-time high for the commodity.

OANDA:XAUUSD Chart Image by StevenWalgenbach

Gold price chart (Source: TradingView)

That follows gold’s surge of more than 8% over the past two months, and over 36% in the last year. 

Meanwhile, BTC has fallen around 5% in the last month, but is up over 104% on the longer-term yearly time frame.

Bitcoin also reached a new ATH of $124,457.12 on Aug. 14. It has since pulled back more than 11% to trade at its current level.

Schiff Disputes Whether BTC Is ‘Digital Gold’

Schiff has this year actively questioned BTC’s growing reputation as a type of “digital gold.” In May, he noted that central banks are buying up gold and not Bitcoin.

In June, he said that gold’s price rose while BTC’s value dropped during the Israel-Iran conflict, and in July he dismissed Bitcoin as a viable hedge against US dollar instability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.36812-2.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.95+2.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+1.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.0118+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks