ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Peter Schiff slammed Michael Saylor-led Strategy for its reliance on Bitcoin, following the latter’s disclosure of its Q3 earnings. The post Peter Schiff Slams Strategy’s Reliance on Bitcoin Breakout appeared first on Coinspeaker.Peter Schiff slammed Michael Saylor-led Strategy for its reliance on Bitcoin, following the latter’s disclosure of its Q3 earnings. The post Peter Schiff Slams Strategy’s Reliance on Bitcoin Breakout appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Peter Schiff Slams Strategy’s Reliance on Bitcoin Breakout

By: Coinspeaker
2025/10/31 23:40

From speaking directly against flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC $110 241 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.20 T Vol. 24h: $65.38 B , Peter Schiff has now shifted his focus to the companies that hold the coin.

The top gold advocate was seen on X, speaking against Strategy’s reliance on Bitcoin price breakout. This comes shortly after Strategy released its Q3 earnings report, which showed that its stock spiked by 6.7%.

Strategy’s Q3 Earnings Report Is “Fraud”

Peter Schiff has labelled Strategy’s Q3 earnings report as “fraud,” claiming that the $2.8 billion in net income and diluted earnings per share of $8.42 quoted by the firm reflects unrealized profits from Bitcoin.

In other words, Schiff accused the Michael Saylor-led firm of not genuinely stating its earnings.

It is no longer news that Strategy, formerly called MicroStrategy Inc., has expanded its scope from being a business intelligence and software firm to now holding the largest corporate Bitcoin bag.

After acquiring 390 BTC for approximately $43.4 million between October 20 and October 26, 2025, its entire holdings have increased to a total of 640,808 BTC.

The aggregate purchase price for this massive stash is $47.44 billion, with its average cost basis across all holdings standing at $74,032 per Bitcoin.

The company’s chairman, Michael Saylor, confirmed that Strategy has achieved a BTC yield of 26.0% Year-to-date (YTD).

However, Schiff thinks that “Saylor’s 2025 full-year guidance merely reflects his claim that Bitcoin will soar between now and year-end.”

Strategy Pushes for Solo Global Dominance

Amid this projection, Peter Schiff chooses to view Strategy’s reliance on the flagship cryptocurrency, the Bitcoin treasury firm, remains unaffected.

It is rather focused on acquiring more Bitcoin and establishing itself as the largest corporate holder in the world.

During its third-quarter earnings call, Strategy’s Chairman clarified that the company has no interest in purchasing other Bitcoin treasury firms.

He pointed out how Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) are usually slow, in addition to the uncertainty and hidden risks that come with them. Ultimately, it argued that these features make such an idea unattractive for Strategy.

Saylor noted that the firm’s focus is currently on issuing digital credit, strengthening its balance sheet, and buying more Bitcoin.

next

The post Peter Schiff Slams Strategy’s Reliance on Bitcoin Breakout appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015198+6.85%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047754+48.81%
Allo
RWA$0.004505-0.94%
Starpower
STAR$0.12251-0.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,691.92
$105,691.92$105,691.92

+0.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,543.36
$3,543.36$3,543.36

+0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5550
$2.5550$2.5550

+1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.43
$166.43$166.43

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17930
$0.17930$0.17930

+0.03%