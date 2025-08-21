Peter Todd Reacts to Adam Back’s New Proposal to Convert Bitcoin into Cryptographic Accumulator

Back proposes way to improve Bitcoin transfer privacy

Two early Bitcoin developers who are both believed by many in the crypto community to be Satoshi Nakamoto — Peter Todd and Adam Back — have suggested using Bitcoin as a cryptographic accumulator to make any censorship virtually impossible.

However, while Back tweeted about this today, Todd pointed out that he has been talking about this since 2013.

In today’s tweet, Adam Back suggested adding more cryptographic fungibility to Bitcoin when BTC tech gets better. This would allow the blockchain to turn into “a cryptographic accumulator.”

“You can’t censor anything, you can’t filter anything,” Back stated, “as it’s all blobs.” The term blobs was first used in the Ethereum’s Duncan upgrade last year, which uses large data objects to optimize rollups. Thus, Back suggests that Bitcoin could adopt this technique from Ethereum.

However, Back warns that if Bitcoin reaches this state and transactions are impossible to trace or block, making payments in them more secure and protected from censorship, there is a high risk of various “spam tradeoffs running amok.”

Peter Todd quoted Back’s tweet, saying: “I’ve been talking about this type of system for over a decade now too.” He shared a link to his blog post published in 2013, called “Disentangling Crypto-Coin Mining: Timestamping, Proof-of-Publication, and Validation.”

In the comments, he explained to an X user, wondering if Bitcoin blocks in the future would look like a garbage dump: “Having blocks completely full of indistinguishable garbage would be great for privacy.”