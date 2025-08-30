PetroChina Charts a New Course in Global Trade Using Stablecoins

TLDR

PetroChina eyes stablecoins for cross-border oil trade under HK rules.

Energy giant tests stablecoins as Hong Kong launches regulatory clarity

PetroChina explores digital finance with stablecoins in trade settlement.

Hong Kong’s stablecoin law sparks PetroChina’s push for digital payments.

Stablecoins set to transform PetroChina’s global oil trade efficiency.

PetroChina has initiated a feasibility study to explore stablecoins for cross-border settlement and payment. This development aligns with the formal launch of Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance, which started on August 1. With regulatory clarity, the energy giant aims to modernize trade systems and lower transaction costs.

The company confirmed its plans during a mid-year results conference, linking the move to new opportunities under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s stablecoin licensing framework. The regulator has outlined clear rules for issuers, requiring them to be Hong Kong-registered and hold at least HK$25 million in paid-in capital. As the six-month transition period runs through September 30, PetroChina prepares technical groundwork to stay ahead.

This marks the company’s entry into digital finance as part of a larger strategy to streamline international energy trade. Stablecoins offer instant settlement, reduced volatility, and improved transparency, all vital for companies operating across multiple currency zones.

Energy Sector Embraces Digital Payment Solutions

Stablecoins have shown strong technical performance in past financial trials, including in projects like Shenzhen Metro’s digital RMB pilot. That trial, which used a Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, cut exchange rate losses and processed over 100,000 transactions daily. These outcomes support PetroChina’s view that stablecoins can handle large-volume, cross-border operations effectively.

Platforms like Xiongdi Technology’s Project Ensemble demonstrated faster transaction speeds compared to SWIFT, achieving confirmations under five seconds. These benefits address long-standing inefficiencies in global energy trade payments. For PetroChina, which moves around 300 million tons of oil annually, the potential to cut delays and costs is considerable.

The company may also look to replicate earlier experiments from the UAE using a digital RMB and oil-backed stablecoin system. Leveraging such a model in Hong Kong could make the city a hub for digital energy trade settlements. This would also align with broader financial innovation goals.

Hong Kong’s Financial Institutions Lay the Groundwork

Hong Kong’s banking sector has already taken steps to build a stablecoin ecosystem. Standard Chartered and Hong Kong Telecom formed a joint venture to prepare for a Hong Kong dollar stablecoin. HSBC has introduced tokenized deposit solutions for corporate clients, paving the way for adoption by major industries.

ZhongAn Bank became the first digital bank to offer reserve custody services for stablecoin issuers. These developments create a ready-made infrastructure that PetroChina and other real-sector entities can utilize. Industry experts believe such foundational services reduce entry barriers and accelerate deployment.

On August 21, the stock prices of stablecoin-linked firms surged, especially those in the energy-finance segment. Analysts say companies involved in creating practical use cases will gain the most. PetroChina fits this profile due to its vast settlement volume and strategic global reach.

Stablecoins Push the Internationalization of RMB

Stablecoins may become a new tool in China’s strategy to promote the RMB in global markets. The legal framework in Hong Kong allows offshore RMB stablecoin experiments without affecting capital controls in mainland China. This phased approach—starting with the Hong Kong dollar, then USD, and finally RMB—supports controlled internationalization.

PetroChina’s involvement signals a shift in how China’s core state-owned firms approach global trade. With Hong Kong positioned as a regulated stablecoin hub, the conditions are ideal for early exploration. However, complex global payment systems mean implementation may take time.

Although no launch date is confirmed, PetroChina has started technical preparations while monitoring policy developments. The firm has not applied for a license yet, but its next steps could shape future energy payment trends. As real-sector players and financial institutions align, stablecoins may redefine trade settlement models.

The post PetroChina Charts a New Course in Global Trade Using Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.