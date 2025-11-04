ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Pfizer (PFE) earnings Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Smith Collection | Archive Photos | Getty Images Pfizer on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates and hiked its full-year profit guidance, as cost cuts helped to outweigh declining sales for the period. The pharmaceutical giant now expects its full-year adjusted profit to come in between $3 and $3.15 per share, up from a previous guidance of $2.90 to $3.10 per share. Pfizer said that reflects its “solid” performance for the year, “continued confidence in our business” and progress with reducing costs, among other factors.  Pfizer said it also includes a one-time $1.35 billion charge tied to its licensing agreement with Chinese biotech 3SBio, which hit earnings by roughly 20 cents per share. The company said its 2025 guidance also accounts for President Donald Trump’s current tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico. It does not reflect Trump’s threatened pharmaceutical-specific tariffs, as the company is exempt from those levies under a new drug pricing deal with the president. Pfizer maintained it full-year revenue guidance of $61 billion to $64 billion. Here’s what the company reported for the third quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: 87 cents adjusted vs. 63 cents expected Revenue: $16.65 billion vs. $16.58 billion expected Pfizer reported revenue of $16.65 billion for the second quarter, down 6% from the same period a year ago, largely due to lower demand for its Covid vaccine and Paxlovid, an antiviral pill for the virus.  The company booked net income of $3.54 billion, or 62 cents per share. That compares with net income of $4.47 billion, or 78 cents per share, during the same period a year ago.  Excluding certain items, including restructuring charges and costs associated with intangible assets, the company posted earnings per share… The post Pfizer (PFE) earnings Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Smith Collection | Archive Photos | Getty Images Pfizer on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates and hiked its full-year profit guidance, as cost cuts helped to outweigh declining sales for the period. The pharmaceutical giant now expects its full-year adjusted profit to come in between $3 and $3.15 per share, up from a previous guidance of $2.90 to $3.10 per share. Pfizer said that reflects its “solid” performance for the year, “continued confidence in our business” and progress with reducing costs, among other factors.  Pfizer said it also includes a one-time $1.35 billion charge tied to its licensing agreement with Chinese biotech 3SBio, which hit earnings by roughly 20 cents per share. The company said its 2025 guidance also accounts for President Donald Trump’s current tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico. It does not reflect Trump’s threatened pharmaceutical-specific tariffs, as the company is exempt from those levies under a new drug pricing deal with the president. Pfizer maintained it full-year revenue guidance of $61 billion to $64 billion. Here’s what the company reported for the third quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: 87 cents adjusted vs. 63 cents expected Revenue: $16.65 billion vs. $16.58 billion expected Pfizer reported revenue of $16.65 billion for the second quarter, down 6% from the same period a year ago, largely due to lower demand for its Covid vaccine and Paxlovid, an antiviral pill for the virus.  The company booked net income of $3.54 billion, or 62 cents per share. That compares with net income of $4.47 billion, or 78 cents per share, during the same period a year ago.  Excluding certain items, including restructuring charges and costs associated with intangible assets, the company posted earnings per share…

Pfizer (PFE) earnings Q3 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 20:35
Nowchain
NOW$0.00229+10.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.394+20.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007685-0.03%
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056--%

Smith Collection | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Pfizer on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates and hiked its full-year profit guidance, as cost cuts helped to outweigh declining sales for the period.

The pharmaceutical giant now expects its full-year adjusted profit to come in between $3 and $3.15 per share, up from a previous guidance of $2.90 to $3.10 per share. Pfizer said that reflects its “solid” performance for the year, “continued confidence in our business” and progress with reducing costs, among other factors. 

Pfizer said it also includes a one-time $1.35 billion charge tied to its licensing agreement with Chinese biotech 3SBio, which hit earnings by roughly 20 cents per share. The company said its 2025 guidance also accounts for President Donald Trump’s current tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico. It does not reflect Trump’s threatened pharmaceutical-specific tariffs, as the company is exempt from those levies under a new drug pricing deal with the president.

Pfizer maintained it full-year revenue guidance of $61 billion to $64 billion.

Here’s what the company reported for the third quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: 87 cents adjusted vs. 63 cents expected
  • Revenue: $16.65 billion vs. $16.58 billion expected

Pfizer reported revenue of $16.65 billion for the second quarter, down 6% from the same period a year ago, largely due to lower demand for its Covid vaccine and Paxlovid, an antiviral pill for the virus. 

The company booked net income of $3.54 billion, or 62 cents per share. That compares with net income of $4.47 billion, or 78 cents per share, during the same period a year ago. 

Excluding certain items, including restructuring charges and costs associated with intangible assets, the company posted earnings per share of 87 cents for the quarter.

Also on Tuesday, Pfizer said it’s on track to cut costs by about $7.7 billion by the end of 2027 as part of two separate initiatives. As part of that, the company said it will slash costs by $4.5 billion by the end of 2025.

The results come weeks after Pfizer became the first drugmaker to strike a deal with Trump to voluntarily sell its medications for less, as his administration pushes to link U.S. drug prices to cheaper ones abroad.

Under the deal, Pfizer has agreed to a three-year grace period during which the company’s products won’t face Trump’s threatened pharmaceutical-specific tariffs – as long as the drugmaker further invests in U.S. manufacturing. The company plans to invest $70 billion to reshore domestic drug manufacturing and research facilities.

The results also come as Pfizer escalates a bidding war with Novo Nordisk for the obesity biotech Metsera. Pfizer on Monday filed its second lawsuit against the two companies, alleging that Novo Nordisk’s attempt to outbid Pfizer to acquire Metsera is anticompetitive.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/11/04/pfizer-pfe-earnings-q3-2025.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015198+6.85%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047754+48.81%
Allo
RWA$0.004505-0.94%
Starpower
STAR$0.12251-0.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,670.77
$105,670.77$105,670.77

+0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,542.13
$3,542.13$3,542.13

+0.64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5548
$2.5548$2.5548

+1.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.37
$166.37$166.37

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17926
$0.17926$0.17926

+0.01%