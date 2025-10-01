PFL Has Signed A Heavyweight They Believe Is ‘The Next Big Star’

Good and marketable heavyweights are hard to find in combat sports, but it seems the Professional Fighters League has found themselves one in Pouya Rahmani. The 33-year-old Iranian has the look of a man who has a future in films as a villain in action movies.

He has swagger that is a mixture between Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev, a 4-0 record in MMA and grappling credentials that ensure he is the real deal in the cage.

Rahmani will make his PFL debut on Friday in Dubai as a part of the huge PFL Champions Series 2 card headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2. Rahmani will clash with Slim Trabelsi, an opponent he just defeated in a grappling match earlier this year.

With gold teeth, jewelry to match, and a big personality, Rahmani has wasted no time making himself a presence during fight week. His numbers on PFL’s socials are spiking—from his headshots to his intense face-off moments—and it’s clear the promotion sees the makings of a marketable figure who could carry their heavyweight division into the future.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – SEPTEMBER 30: Pouya Rahmani speaks to media during the media day ahead of PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai on September 30, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Getty Images

Born in Iran and now calling Dubai home, Rahmani carved out his reputation in the grappling and wrestling world before shifting into MMA full-time. He was a member of the Iranian national wrestling team for more than a decade, earning the type of high-level mat experience that translates seamlessly into mixed martial arts.

That base was further sharpened with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, where he holds a black belt, giving him a dangerous submission arsenal to pair with his relentless top control. All four of his professional MMA victories have ended in the first round, a testament to the pressure and finishing instinct he brings into the cage.

Beyond his competitive credentials, Rahmani’s training pedigree adds more validity to his overall arsenal and potential effectiveness. He has trained with fighters like current UFC middleweight champion, Chimaev, and was even brought in to help Ciryl Gane prepare for a UFC title fight.

That kind of experience suggests Rahmani has already been exposed to elite-level preparation, giving him insight into what it takes to succeed at the sport’s highest tier.

Trabelsi knows firsthand how difficult Rahmani’s grappling can be. Earlier this year, Rahmani controlled and defeated Trabelsi in a straight grappling match, which sets up a compelling storyline heading into their MMA clash.

Trabelsi is a perfect 8-0 in MMA, so it will still be a test for Rahmani in a different form of combat sports.

While Trabelsi will attempt to adjust for this rematch in a different ruleset, Rahmani’s confidence remains sky-high. “When I take someone down, it’s usually over,” he said ahead of the fight. Like many fighters with a dominant ground game, he makes no secret about his game plan and belief in his ability to dominate once the fight hits the mat.

The PFL has positioned Rahmani’s debut as more than just another bout—it’s a potential showcase for a heavyweight they appear to have high hopes for in the future.

Heavyweight divisions in MMA have historically been shallow, with marketable and skilled contenders often hard to come by. By investing in Rahmani early, the PFL is banking on his combination of charisma, finishing ability, and international appeal to resonate with fans.

Friday’s PFL Champions Series 2 event is stacked, with Nurmagomedov and Hughes running it back in the main event and a full slate of rising contenders across multiple weight classes.

Here’s a look at the complete card.

Completed PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch Main Card

Friday, Oct. 3 – Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

PFL Lightweight World Title Main Event: Usman Nurmagomedov (19-0, 1 NC) vs. Paul Hughes (14-2)

(19-0, 1 NC) vs. (14-2) PFL Light Heavyweight World Title Co-Main Event: Corey Anderson (19-6) vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-7-1)

(19-6) vs. (25-7-1) Lightweight Main Card Bout: Archie Colgan (12-0) vs. Jay-Jay Wilson (11-1)

(12-0) vs. (11-1) Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Lewis McGrillen (12-1) vs. Caolan Loughran (10-2)

(12-1) vs. (10-2) Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Magomed Magomedov (21-4) vs. Sergio Pettis (24-7)

Complete Early Card