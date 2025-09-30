ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Can Be Sued Over Wu-Tang Clan Album Copies, Judge Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Judge Pamela Chen ruled PleasrDAO can pursue trade secret claims, finding the album’s value lies in its secrecy. She dismissed claims of forfeiture, interference, and unjust enrichment on legal grounds. Shkreli previously argued in January that Wu-Tang members must be joined as parties to the case. A federal judge ruled Thursday that “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli can be sued for allegedly copying and distributing Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” handing a partial victory to the digital art collective that owns the exclusive recording. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen allowed PleasrDAO to move forward with trade secret misappropriation and property recovery claims against the former pharmaceutical executive in a 32-page decision, while dismissing other allegations on copyright preemption grounds. PleasrDAO’s lawsuit alleges Shkreli retained digital copies of the album after forfeiting it in 2018 to partially satisfy a $7.36 million judgment from his securities fraud conviction, then repeatedly played tracks for online audiences and offered to distribute files to social media users. ﻿ They won a temporary restraining order in June of last year, which immediately barred Shkreli from using, disseminating, or streaming the album. Judge Chen wrote Thursday that Shkreli “unlawfully retained and distributed copies” of the album. The ruling allows PleasrDAO to pursue damages, profits, and return of any copies Shkreli still possesses. Ishita Sharma, managing partner at Fathom Legal, told Decrypt the ruling is “remarkable because the court treated an unreleased hip-hop album as a potential trade secret—something usually reserved for recipes or corporate know-how.” Sharma said the ruling also signaled that cultural assets built on “secrecy and exclusivity” can find protection under trade-secret law and trim away claims overlapping with copyright, while reminding DAOs they are in “uncharted, but very real legal territory.” Wu-Tang Clan recorded the 31-track album between… The post ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Can Be Sued Over Wu-Tang Clan Album Copies, Judge Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Judge Pamela Chen ruled PleasrDAO can pursue trade secret claims, finding the album’s value lies in its secrecy. She dismissed claims of forfeiture, interference, and unjust enrichment on legal grounds. Shkreli previously argued in January that Wu-Tang members must be joined as parties to the case. A federal judge ruled Thursday that “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli can be sued for allegedly copying and distributing Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” handing a partial victory to the digital art collective that owns the exclusive recording. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen allowed PleasrDAO to move forward with trade secret misappropriation and property recovery claims against the former pharmaceutical executive in a 32-page decision, while dismissing other allegations on copyright preemption grounds. PleasrDAO’s lawsuit alleges Shkreli retained digital copies of the album after forfeiting it in 2018 to partially satisfy a $7.36 million judgment from his securities fraud conviction, then repeatedly played tracks for online audiences and offered to distribute files to social media users. ﻿ They won a temporary restraining order in June of last year, which immediately barred Shkreli from using, disseminating, or streaming the album. Judge Chen wrote Thursday that Shkreli “unlawfully retained and distributed copies” of the album. The ruling allows PleasrDAO to pursue damages, profits, and return of any copies Shkreli still possesses. Ishita Sharma, managing partner at Fathom Legal, told Decrypt the ruling is “remarkable because the court treated an unreleased hip-hop album as a potential trade secret—something usually reserved for recipes or corporate know-how.” Sharma said the ruling also signaled that cultural assets built on “secrecy and exclusivity” can find protection under trade-secret law and trim away claims overlapping with copyright, while reminding DAOs they are in “uncharted, but very real legal territory.” Wu-Tang Clan recorded the 31-track album between…

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Can Be Sued Over Wu-Tang Clan Album Copies, Judge Rules

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:54
COM
COM$0,003961-%22,13
Polytrade
TRADE$0,05346-%8,44
KIND
KIND$0,0005963-%14,88
LiveArt
ART$0,002786-%5,20
Union
U$0,006626-%18,46

In brief

  • Judge Pamela Chen ruled PleasrDAO can pursue trade secret claims, finding the album’s value lies in its secrecy.
  • She dismissed claims of forfeiture, interference, and unjust enrichment on legal grounds.
  • Shkreli previously argued in January that Wu-Tang members must be joined as parties to the case.

A federal judge ruled Thursday that “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli can be sued for allegedly copying and distributing Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” handing a partial victory to the digital art collective that owns the exclusive recording.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen allowed PleasrDAO to move forward with trade secret misappropriation and property recovery claims against the former pharmaceutical executive in a 32-page decision, while dismissing other allegations on copyright preemption grounds.

PleasrDAO’s lawsuit alleges Shkreli retained digital copies of the album after forfeiting it in 2018 to partially satisfy a $7.36 million judgment from his securities fraud conviction, then repeatedly played tracks for online audiences and offered to distribute files to social media users.

They won a temporary restraining order in June of last year, which immediately barred Shkreli from using, disseminating, or streaming the album.

Judge Chen wrote Thursday that Shkreli “unlawfully retained and distributed copies” of the album. The ruling allows PleasrDAO to pursue damages, profits, and return of any copies Shkreli still possesses.

Ishita Sharma, managing partner at Fathom Legal, told Decrypt the ruling is “remarkable because the court treated an unreleased hip-hop album as a potential trade secret—something usually reserved for recipes or corporate know-how.”

Sharma said the ruling also signaled that cultural assets built on “secrecy and exclusivity” can find protection under trade-secret law and trim away claims overlapping with copyright, while reminding DAOs they are in “uncharted, but very real legal territory.”

Wu-Tang Clan recorded the 31-track album between 2007 and 2013 as “a protest to what they saw as the devaluation of music in the digital era,” producing only one physical copy, accompanied by a 174-page leather-bound manuscript with lyrics and production notes.

The Original Purchase Agreement from 2015 gave Shkreli 50% of the copyrights but bound him to 88-year usage restrictions. 

Following Shkreli’s conviction, the court entered a forfeiture order requiring him to surrender the album and barring him from “taking any action that would have the effect of diminishing, damaging and/or dissipating” the asset or actions that would “affect the availability, marketability or value” of it.

The U.S. Marshals Service sold the album in July 2021 for over $2 million. PleasrDAO acquired the physical asset and exclusive playback rights, then purchased the copyrights in January 2024 for approximately $750,000.

PleasrDAO sued in June 2024 after Shkreli allegedly admitted in livestreams to copying the album and playing it for followers. When a PleasrDAO member posted a photo of the album on X, Shkreli responded, “LOL I have the mp3s you moron,” per the lawsuit.

Shkreli filed a motion to dismiss in January, saying Wu-Tang members Robert “RZA” Diggs and producer Tarik “Cilvaringz” Azzougarh should be joined as parties since they “maintain a property interest in the copyrights.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/341801/pharma-bro-martin-shkreli-wu-tang-clan-album-copies

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0,006664-%17,54
COM
COM$0,003946-%21,73
FUND
FUND$0,01374--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0,0587-%8,79
WHY
WHY$0,00000002085-%8,06
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.126,25
$103.126,25$103.126,25

-%2,47

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.483,15
$3.483,15$3.483,15

-%2,94

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,23
$160,23$160,23

-%3,90

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2538
$2,2538$2,2538

-%3,14

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16193
$0,16193$0,16193

-%3,01