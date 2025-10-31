ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) reports Q3 loss, tops revenue estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT – Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.3. This compares to a loss of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +50.00%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.76 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.79, delivering a surprise of -3.95%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, which belongs to the Zacks Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry, posted revenues of $49.5 million for the quarter ended September 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.64%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $16.35 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares have added about 66.6% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 17.2%. What’s next for Phathom Pharmaceuticals? While Phathom Pharmaceuticals has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock? There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a… The post Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) reports Q3 loss, tops revenue estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT – Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.3. This compares to a loss of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +50.00%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.76 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.79, delivering a surprise of -3.95%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, which belongs to the Zacks Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry, posted revenues of $49.5 million for the quarter ended September 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.64%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $16.35 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares have added about 66.6% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 17.2%. What’s next for Phathom Pharmaceuticals? While Phathom Pharmaceuticals has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock? There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a…

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) reports Q3 loss, tops revenue estimates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 01:48
WorldAssets
INC$0.6198-2.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015164-5.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12511+3.91%
PoP Planet
P$0.02959-11.43%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.006066+20.30%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT – Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.3. This compares to a loss of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +50.00%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.76 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.79, delivering a surprise of -3.95%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, which belongs to the Zacks Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry, posted revenues of $49.5 million for the quarter ended September 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.64%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $16.35 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares have added about 66.6% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 17.2%.

What’s next for Phathom Pharmaceuticals?

While Phathom Pharmaceuticals has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Phathom Pharmaceuticals was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company’s just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and the current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.17 on $55.35 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$2.31 on $172.56 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Medical – Biomedical and Genetics is currently in the top 38% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

One other stock from the same industry, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN – Free Report) , is yet to report results for the quarter ended September 2025.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -21.4%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenues are expected to be $0.63 million, up 250% from the year-ago quarter.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/phathom-pharmaceuticals-inc-phat-reports-q3-loss-tops-revenue-estimates-202510301354

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007285+0.44%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,013+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12527+3.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,911.06
$105,911.06$105,911.06

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,567.38
$3,567.38$3,567.38

+1.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5652
$2.5652$2.5652

+1.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.60
$167.60$167.60

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18011
$0.18011$0.18011

+0.49%