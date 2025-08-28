Philippine Lawmaker Introduces Blockchain Proposal for Transparent Government Budget

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/28 22:01
Movement
MOVE$0.1254+2.11%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015908-6.06%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05651+0.31%
Philippine Lawmaker Introduces Blockchain Proposal For Transparent Government Budget

The Philippines is making strides in utilizing blockchain technology to enhance government transparency and accountability. The country’s House of Representatives has approved a bill that aims to leverage blockchain for the management of the national budget, marking a significant move towards integrating cryptocurrency and distributed ledger technology into public administration.

Blockchain to Improve Budget Transparency

The new legislation seeks to implement blockchain solutions to track government expenditures and prevent corruption. By blockchain’s inherent transparency and immutable record-keeping, the bill aims to provide a more reliable and accessible way for citizens and oversight bodies to monitor public funds. This initiative comes amid growing global interest in blockchain applications beyond cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and other DeFi platforms, for enhancing governance and financial integrity.

Support for Digital Transformation in Government

The Philippine government recognizes the importance of digital transformation through blockchain and related technologies like cryptocurrency to modernize its public sector. The bill emphasizes the adoption of secure and transparent systems that can record and verify transactions, reducing the risk of fraud and misappropriation. As crypto regulation continues evolving worldwide, the Philippines’ move demonstrates its commitment to embracing digital finance innovations, while maintaining oversight to ensure the responsible use of blockchain technology.

Implications for Cryptocurrency Adoption

This legislative development signals a positive outlook for cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in the Philippines. As many countries explore implementing blockchain in public services, the Philippines’ approach could serve as a model for integrating crypto assets, including bitcoin and NFTs, into government operations. The bill also underscores the importance of establishing clear regulatory frameworks to facilitate the safe growth of digital assets within a transparent governance system.

Overall, the Philippines’ adoption of blockchain for national budgeting reflects a broader trend toward modernizing public administration through innovative technologies. With continued support for crypto regulation and digital innovation, the country is positioning itself as a key player in the increasingly interconnected world of cryptocurrency and blockchain-based governance.

This article was originally published as Philippine Lawmaker Introduces Blockchain Proposal for Transparent Government Budget on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Share
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10213+1.50%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03138+56.90%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction