Philippine Senator Suggests Putting National Budget On-chain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:59
DAR Open Network
D$0.03316+0.15%
Threshold
T$0.0165+0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10338+1.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.1246+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01822-6.04%

In brief

  • Senator Bam Aquino called for budget transactions to be recorded on-chain.
  • A formal bill proposing the measure is yet to be filed.
  • Blockchain solutions aren’t “a silver bullet against corruption,” a local blockchain infrastructure firm told Decrypt.

Philippine Senator Bam Aquino wants the country’s national budget placed on a blockchain platform, a move he said would make every peso spent traceable by citizens.

“No one is crazy enough to put their transactions on blockchain, where every single step of the way will be logged and transparent to every single citizen. But we want to start,” Aquino said in a statement at the Manila Tech Summit held on Wednesday.

“If we’re able to do this, I think we’ll be the first country to have our budget on the blockchain,” Aquino said, adding he’s unsure what kind of support he’d receive.

At the time of writing, no formal proposal on a blockchain-powered budget management system scaled for the country’s entire national budget has been filed. Representatives for Senator Aquino did not immediately return Decrypt’s request for comment.

But once formalized, Senator Aquino’s plan would build upon the Department of Budget and Management’s existing blockchain platform, which already records select financial documents and is the first live on-chain budget platform in Asia.

BayaniChain, the local blockchain infrastructure firm behind the DBM’s on-chain platform, welcomed Aquino’s remarks but clarified it is not directly involved with the senator.

“His vision aligns with ours: creating more transparent and accountable systems for the Philippines,” Paul Soliman, co-founder and CEO of BayaniChain, told Decrypt. “While blockchain is not a silver bullet against corruption, it creates immutable records that ensure accountability from government officials.”

Soliman said BayaniChain’s role is to provide the technology that links the Department of Budget and Management’s internal system to a public blockchain.

This setup allows key budget documents, such as Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs), to be published and verified online, with the records secured on-chain.

Prismo, an orchestration layer, manages data handling, encryption, and validation. The DBM’s budget platform uses Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake network, an Ethereum scaling solution fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, as its consensus and transparency layer.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337140/philippine-senator-suggests-putting-national-budget-on-chain

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.507+0.37%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01953-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

PANews reported on August 28th that Tiger Research released its Q3 2025 Bitcoin valuation report, forecasting a target price of $190,000, representing a 67% upside potential from current levels. The report cites accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, record-high global liquidity, and the opening of Bitcoin investments in US 401(k) retirement accounts as key drivers. Furthermore, institutional holdings continue to increase, with ETFs now holding 1.3 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. While on-chain indicators suggest a potential short-term correction, institutional buying provides strong price support, maintaining a positive long-term trend. Related reading: Targeting $190,000, Bitcoin Valuation Report for the Third Quarter of 25
Sidekick
K$0.1954+1.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,823.93+1.04%
67COIN
67$0.004218+16.58%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:17
Share
The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session. The CeFi sector rose 2.42% in the past 24 hours, with Cronos (CRO) surging 84.24%, reaching a three-year high. News broke that Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com had partnered to establish a CRO reserve company. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54% and is currently fluctuating in a narrow range around $111,000; Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, falling below $4,500 during the session. The performance of other sectors is as follows: Layer1 sector: rose 1.41%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) rose 1.86% and 3.88% respectively. Meme sector: rose 0.96%, Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 4.30%. DeFi sector: rose 0.74%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 6.32% and 14.34% respectively. Layer2 sector: rose 0.26%, Mantle (MNT) rose 1.43%. The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5173+5.12%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474-0.09%
Solana
SOL$211.7+3.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Lagrange Partners with LazAI to Bring DeepProve’s Verifiable AI Technology to the Blockchain