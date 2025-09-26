Philippines Authorities Move To Put Key Public Records On Blockchain After Mass Protests

Government agencies in the Philippines have begun recording certain public documents on a blockchain ledger, a step officials say is meant to make records harder to change and easier for citizens to check.

The move comes after mass demonstrations this month that called out suspected corruption in public works and flood control projects.

Integrity Chain Piloted For Infrastructure Contracts

According to reports, a platform called Integrity Chain — developed with BayaniChain Ventures — is being used to log public-works contracts and progress updates.

The system anchors cryptographic hashes on the Polygon network so files can be proven unchanged later. Local civic groups and some universities have been named as independent validators who can attest to entries, and their attestations are also recorded.

Budget Documents Notarized On-Chain

Reports have disclosed that the Philippines Department of Budget and Management has already been using blockchain notarization for budget paperwork.

Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs) can be hashed and uploaded so anyone can check whether a document was altered after publication.

Officials describe this as a way to make parts of the budget trackable in public view while keeping sensitive details protected.

Why The Shift Happened Now

Public anger spiked in September after large protests over alleged corruption tied to infrastructure projects. Demonstrations reached tens, and some estimates said crowds swelled to over 100,000 in the capital on September 21, 2025.

Based on reports, lawmakers and city officials pointed to those street protests as a key reason to speed up transparency measures.

City Launches Local Pilot

At the city level, Baguio has rolled out a local system branded GoodGovChain to log municipal financial statements, procurement records, and infrastructure reports.

The launch, according to city leaders, is aimed at making official documents available and nearly impossible to tamper with after publication.

Philippines Lawmakers Propose A National System

Meanwhile, a Senate filing — Senate Bill No. 1330 — was lodged to create a National Budget Blockchain System, according to press releases.

The proposal would let Philippines citizens trace national spending more easily. Lawmakers backing the measure argue that blockchain logs could give the public a clearer view of where funds move, though opponents warn about cost and complexity.

