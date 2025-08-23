Philippines Congressman Pushes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill With 10,000 BTC Goal

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/23 06:00
Bitcoin
BTC$116,899.64+3.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019799+12.13%

Filipino lawmaker Representative Migz Villafuerte has introduced House Bill 421, which seeks to establish a strategic Bitcoin (BTC) reserve for the Philippines. The bill tasks the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with acquiring 10,000 BTC over the next five years.

Philippines Politician Floats Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill

Under the proposal, the BSP would be responsible for building a national Bitcoin reserve aimed at strengthening financial security by diversifying the country’s monetary assets. Bitcoin’s performance over the past year has reinforced its reputation as a store of value, with the digital asset hitting an all-time high of more than $124,000 before retreating slightly.

House Bill 421 recommends that the BSP purchase 2,000 BTC annually, targeting a total of 10,000 BTC within five years. These holdings would be locked in for a minimum of 20 years to provide long-term debt stability. Villafuerte explained:

During the 20-year holding period, none of the BTC in the reserve may be sold, swapped, or auctioned except to reduce government debt. One year before the term expires, the BSP governor must provide recommendations on whether to keep the reserve or allow gradual sales.

After the minimum holding period, the reserve may be reduced. However, sales will remain capped at no more than 10% of total holdings every two years.

The bill calls for oversight by the Monetary Board (MB) to ensure transparency. It also requires the BSP to include updates on the Bitcoin reserve in its quarterly reports.

Strategic BTC Reserve Trend Picks Momentum 

In his speech, Villafuerte cited examples of other countries exploring options of establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve. For instance, the US government is actively working on developing its BTC reserve, following Donald Trump’s victory in the November 2024 presidential election.

Following in the US’ footsteps, multiple countries have expressed willingness to create their own sovereign BTC reserves. Earlier this year, several Chilean lawmakers proposed the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the South American country.

bitcoin

In the same vein, Pakistan’s Minister for Crypto and Blockchain announced in June the creation of the country’s first strategic BTC reserve. Another South Asian country, Bhutan, has already stockpiled huge quantities of Bitcoin.

Similarly, Brazil’s chief-of-staff to the Vice President said earlier this year that the country can no longer afford to ignore the rising global adoption of the Bitcoin protocol as a reliable monetary network. At press time, BTC trades at $112,420, down 0.7% in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now as forecasts point toward a powerful 2025 cycle. Stellar and XRP are leading discussions thanks to upgrades and ETF speculation. But analysts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the breakout contender, with projections hinting at up to 50x upside. Stellar’s Forecast Gains Strength Stellar (XLM) […] Continue Reading: Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook
Stellar
XLM$0.4237+7.75%
XRP
XRP$3.0629+6.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02834+3.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:14
Share
EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

The post EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eu-eyes-ethereum-solana-digital-euro/
Bitcoin
BTC$117,003.68+3.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021985+0.74%
Sign
SIGN$0.07273+7.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:56
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.14+10.58%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005275+8.33%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.159827+7.75%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Ethereum Slips From Highs — MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped as Stronger 2025 Growth Bet

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"