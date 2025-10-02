ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), a non-stock, non-profit organization of blockchain professionals and advocates, has formally partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to roll out Integrity Chain, a blockchain-powered platform designed to embed transparency, accountability, and public trust into national infrastructure projects. Through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on September 30, BCP President Dr. Donald Patrick Lim and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon committed to digitizing and securing data on budgets, procurement processes, and construction milestones on an immutable blockchain ledger accessible to the public. “By placing our foreign-assisted projects—those funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA)—on the Integrity Chain, we welcome the scrutiny of the private sector, academe, and civil society. This is DPWH’s strong response to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and accountability is enforced for its projects,” Dizon said. “On behalf of the President, on behalf of the entire Cabinet, on behalf of the entire government, thank you for this, because this is really where what we should all do. From the budget process to the procurement process, to the award of the contract, to the implementation of the project, to the monitoring of the project, to the payments made to the contractors, to the acceptance of the project. Everyone should be watching now, everyone,” he added. DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during his speech at the launch of Integrity Chain. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook) ‘Everyone should be watching now’ The department explained that the Integrity Chain initiative is designed to track project spending and progress through a real-time public dashboard, while enabling citizen feedback, anomaly reporting, and tamper-proof records to deter corruption. “For the first time, the private sector isn’t just demanding integrity—we’re building the… The post Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), a non-stock, non-profit organization of blockchain professionals and advocates, has formally partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to roll out Integrity Chain, a blockchain-powered platform designed to embed transparency, accountability, and public trust into national infrastructure projects. Through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on September 30, BCP President Dr. Donald Patrick Lim and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon committed to digitizing and securing data on budgets, procurement processes, and construction milestones on an immutable blockchain ledger accessible to the public. “By placing our foreign-assisted projects—those funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA)—on the Integrity Chain, we welcome the scrutiny of the private sector, academe, and civil society. This is DPWH’s strong response to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and accountability is enforced for its projects,” Dizon said. “On behalf of the President, on behalf of the entire Cabinet, on behalf of the entire government, thank you for this, because this is really where what we should all do. From the budget process to the procurement process, to the award of the contract, to the implementation of the project, to the monitoring of the project, to the payments made to the contractors, to the acceptance of the project. Everyone should be watching now, everyone,” he added. DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during his speech at the launch of Integrity Chain. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook) ‘Everyone should be watching now’ The department explained that the Integrity Chain initiative is designed to track project spending and progress through a real-time public dashboard, while enabling citizen feedback, anomaly reporting, and tamper-proof records to deter corruption. “For the first time, the private sector isn’t just demanding integrity—we’re building the…

Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 15:03
COM
COM$0.004968-4.47%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.02907-5.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00266+0.75%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain

The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), a non-stock, non-profit organization of blockchain professionals and advocates, has formally partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to roll out Integrity Chain, a blockchain-powered platform designed to embed transparency, accountability, and public trust into national infrastructure projects.

Through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on September 30, BCP President Dr. Donald Patrick Lim and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon committed to digitizing and securing data on budgets, procurement processes, and construction milestones on an immutable blockchain ledger accessible to the public.

“By placing our foreign-assisted projects—those funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA)—on the Integrity Chain, we welcome the scrutiny of the private sector, academe, and civil society. This is DPWH’s strong response to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and accountability is enforced for its projects,” Dizon said.

“On behalf of the President, on behalf of the entire Cabinet, on behalf of the entire government, thank you for this, because this is really where what we should all do. From the budget process to the procurement process, to the award of the contract, to the implementation of the project, to the monitoring of the project, to the payments made to the contractors, to the acceptance of the project. Everyone should be watching now, everyone,” he added.

DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during his speech at the launch of Integrity Chain. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook)

‘Everyone should be watching now’

The department explained that the Integrity Chain initiative is designed to track project spending and progress through a real-time public dashboard, while enabling citizen feedback, anomaly reporting, and tamper-proof records to deter corruption.

“For the first time, the private sector isn’t just demanding integrity—we’re building the infrastructure to deliver it,” Lim said.

As part of the pilot, BCP will provide DPWH with a one-year complimentary subscription to Integrity Chain, including technical support, training, and cybersecurity measures in full compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The launch at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) drew participation from major international development and lending agencies, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Korean Eximbank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the World Bank’s Road Transport and Country Operations. These institutions are funders of the DPWH’s flagship “Build Better More” projects under the Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Clusters, which will be the first to be recorded on-chain.

Back to the top ↑

‘Change shouldn’t wait for politics or budgets’

BayaniChain Ventures (BYC), the platform developer, is spearheading the deployment.

“The signing with Department of Public Works and Highways and launch of Integrity Chain, led by the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, reflects everything we stand for,” Gelo Wong, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of BYC Ventures, said in a LinkedIn post.

“For too long, corruption has burdened our people, eroded trust, and left communities behind. BYC (BayaniChain Ventures) was built to prove that technology can serve the people first. Integrity Chain’s first phase with DPWH’s PHP500 billion ($8.6 billion) Foreign Assisted Programs is launching at ZERO cost to government, funded by us and NGOs, because change shouldn’t wait for politics or budgets,” he said.

“Every move we make asks one question: how will this impact the people? Today, we take another step toward making accountability a system.”

The Integrity Chain launch which gathered more than 50 institutions, including business leaders, academics, professional organizations, civil society, and faith-based groups. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook)

Back to the top ↑

Guardrails of accountability

Lim framed the system as a safeguard. A Bitdigest report quoted Lim saying that for too long, public works have suffered from leakages, falsified milestones, and tampered records. He said that by anchoring every peso and every project on a ledger verified by many and not hidden by a few, the group is building the guardrails of accountability.

Governance Consultant Ida Tiongson added, “Blockchain is governance by design. It has accountability and transparency at its core, and this is exactly what the country needs. Integrity Chain takes these principles and makes them operational in government, ensuring that every project has the safeguards that citizens demand.”

Technical foundation

BYC Ventures CEO Paul Soliman explained the infrastructure underpinning the project, saying, “By leveraging blockchain through Lumen and Prismo, we are not just digitizing records, we are securing trust. Every budget release, contract, and milestone logged here cannot be altered or erased. For the first time, DPWH projects will be open to civic validation and citizen verification.”

Wong, meanwhile, described the broader scope: “What we are launching with DPWH is not just for one agency. This is progress that opens the door for other departments, regulators, and local governments to adopt blockchain as the backbone of accountability.”

Back to the top ↑

Blockchain as deterrent to tampering

The initiative follows recent controversies on the alleged corruption involving flood control projects.

“In the context of the ongoing flood control probe, blockchain would not only have preserved the integrity of DPWH’s documents, but also given investigators and citizens transparent access to the original, untampered versions,” Wong said in an ABS-CBN interview.

“Every budget allocation, procurement contract, and flood control project record could have been time-stamped, immutable, and verifiable by anyone with access. Instead of relying on physical files that can be misplaced or intentionally removed, blockchain ensures a permanent, tamper-proof ledger of government records,” he added.

Back to the top ↑

Watch: The Philippines is at the forefront of blockchain tech adoption

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/philippines-dpwh-aims-to-fight-graft-with-blockchain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,848.74
$103,848.74$103,848.74

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,516.56
$3,516.56$3,516.56

-2.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.50
$161.50$161.50

-3.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2726
$2.2726$2.2726

-2.33%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16361
$0.16361$0.16361

-2.00%