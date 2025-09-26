TLDR: DPWH adopts blockchain to record foreign-assisted projects, aiming to improve transparency after corruption allegations. Integrity Chain is operated by validators from NGOs, media, and universities to ensure project records are independently verified. Bayanichain provides the technology, leveraging its past work on government blockchain systems like SARO and NCA tracking. Public can access project data [...] The post Philippines DPWH Bets on Blockchain to Clean Up Public Works Spending appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: DPWH adopts blockchain to record foreign-assisted projects, aiming to improve transparency after corruption allegations. Integrity Chain is operated by validators from NGOs, media, and universities to ensure project records are independently verified. Bayanichain provides the technology, leveraging its past work on government blockchain systems like SARO and NCA tracking. Public can access project data [...] The post Philippines DPWH Bets on Blockchain to Clean Up Public Works Spending appeared first on Blockonomi.

Philippines DPWH Bets on Blockchain to Clean Up Public Works Spending

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 15:27
TLDR:

  • DPWH adopts blockchain to record foreign-assisted projects, aiming to improve transparency after corruption allegations.
  • Integrity Chain is operated by validators from NGOs, media, and universities to ensure project records are independently verified.
  • Bayanichain provides the technology, leveraging its past work on government blockchain systems like SARO and NCA tracking.
  • Public can access project data with milestones and budgets, creating a permanent and tamper-resistant project ledger.

Public infrastructure spending in the Philippines is under new scrutiny. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) faces public pressure after recent controversies over cost overruns and delayed projects. To regain trust, the agency is embracing blockchain technology to track and secure its project data. 

Integrity Chain, a civic-led platform, will record foreign-assisted projects with independent validation from outside groups. The move aims to create a system where records cannot be altered once logged.

DPWH Blockchain Project Targets Transparency for Public Works and Foreign-Assisted Projects

Integrity Chain was introduced on September 24, 2025, for adoption by DPWH, according to a report from BitPinas. 

The official signing is scheduled for September 30 at the Asian Institute of Management. Bayanichain, the company behind the platform, confirmed that the rollout will begin with foreign-assisted projects.

The platform uses Bayanichain’s Lumen and Prismo technologies to create an immutable project record. The company previously worked on the Department of Budget and Management’s blockchain system for allotment releases and cash allocations. It also developed GoodGovChain, a governance platform piloted in Baguio City.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the department has filed charges against staff involved in past project irregularities. The blockchain rollout is part of a broader effort to prevent fraud and cost leakages. 

With this system, milestones, budgets, and project progress will be logged in real time and validated by civic groups.

The move follows congressional hearings and public rallies that demanded accountability. This step is being framed as a way to close loopholes that have historically allowed project manipulation. 

The use of blockchain aims to create a public ledger viewable by multiple stakeholders, including the media and civil organizations.

Integrity Chain Features and Civic Validation Model

Bayanichain explained that Integrity Chain runs as a civic-led ledger, not controlled by government agencies. Validators include NGOs, universities, media outlets, and trade organizations. Data is anchored daily to major blockchains to prevent tampering.

Donald Lim, lead convenor of Integrity Chain and COO of DCME Holdings Inc, described the platform as a safeguard for public funds. He said the initiative seeks to eliminate falsified milestones and hidden project data.

Governance consultant Ida Tiongson said blockchain introduces accountability by design, allowing every project to have built-in transparency. BYC Ventures CEO Paul Soliman added that every budget release and milestone will now be stored permanently and cannot be erased.

The group is inviting additional organizations to join as validators to further strengthen the network. A blind trust will sustain the platform, with support from philanthropies and corporations.

