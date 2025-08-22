Lawmakers in the Philippines have introduced a bill calling for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, according to multiple announcements on 22 Aug 2025
The measure seeks to add the cryptocurrency to the country’s holdings, positioning it alongside traditional foreign-exchange and gold reserves. The proposal must still pass both chambers of Congress and secure presidential approval before it can take effect.
This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.
Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/philippines-house-proposes-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-f5dd7ec6