Philippines Proposes Bitcoin Reserve for Economic Security

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:04
Bitcoin
BTC$111 755,92-2,32%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09742-3,20%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,000609-14,22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01954-4,81%
Wink
LIKE$0,012178-4,08%

Quick Highlights

  • The Philippines plans to buy 2,000 BTC annually for 5 years.
  • Bitcoin reserves could help pay off national debt and boost economic stability.
  • Countries like El Salvador and Bhutan have already adopted Bitcoin as an asset.

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to Boost Economic Stability

If the bill to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve is passed, the Central Bank of the Philippines would purchase 2,000 BTC annually for five years. This bold initiative, proposed by Congressman Miguel Luis Villafuerte, is designed to secure a long-term reserve of 10,000 BTC for the country.

Source: docs.congress.hrep.online

According to the bill, the assets would be stored in cold wallets for a minimum of 20 years, a strategy aimed at protecting the nation from economic instability. During this period, the authorities could sell or exchange some of the Bitcoin to help pay off national debt, further integrating digital assets into the Philippines’ economic strategy.

The Vision Behind a National Bitcoin Reserve: Why the Philippines is Taking the Lead

Once the holding period expires, the bank would be allowed to sell no more than 10% of the reserve every two years. Villafuerte emphasized that the growing role of Bitcoin in the global economy demands strategic legislative measures from the Philippines.

This initiative positions the country alongside nations like El Salvador and Bhutan, who have already recognized Bitcoin, or “digital gold,” as a national strategic asset. By adopting Bitcoin, these countries are acknowledging the cryptocurrency’s rising importance in the global financial landscape.

More Countries Exploring Bitcoin Reserves for Economic Security

Globally, there are 517,296 BTC under government control, which accounts for 2.46% of Bitcoin’s total supply. The US and China lead in confiscated Bitcoin assets. This growing trend is setting the stage for countries around the world to adopt similar measures.

Source: Bitbo

Last November, Brazil introduced a bill proposing the transfer of up to 5% of its international reserves into Bitcoin, echoing the Philippines’ strategy.

What Could a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Mean for the Philippines’ Future?

With the rise of Bitcoin as a global asset, the Philippine government’s proposal to establish a 10,000 BTC reserve could provide economic flexibility and enhance the country’s position in the digital economy.

However, the move is not without controversy, as other nations and critics have voiced concerns about the long-term viability of such strategies.

Could this measure help protect the Philippines from global economic volatility, or will it expose the country to the risks of a highly volatile digital asset?

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10700/why-the-philippines-wants-to-create-a-national-bitcoin-reserve

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0,007+3,24%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$198,25-2,92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01321-2,36%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01952-6,15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Share
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 668,51-2,44%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update