Philippines rises to 50th spot in Global Innovation Index 2025

The Philippines has achieved its highest-ever position in the Global Innovation Index (GII), ranking 50th out of 139 economies in the 2025 edition released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This latest performance exceeds the country’s target of 52nd place under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023–2028 and matches its previous best performance in 2020.

“This achievement reflects the country’s sustained efforts to strengthen its innovation ecosystem,” the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said in a statement.

Surpassing targets and maintaining overperformer status

The GII measures the innovation capacity and performance of economies worldwide based on around 80 indicators covering inputs such as research and infrastructure, as well as outputs such as knowledge, technology, and creative goods.

“Surpassing our 2025 target is the result of sustained reforms, targeted investments, and strong collaboration across sectors and key players in the country’s innovation ecosystem,” said Arsenio Balisacan, DEPDev Secretary and National Innovation Council (NIC) Vice Chair. “We remain committed to scaling our innovation capacity, bridging critical gaps in research and digital infrastructure, and ensuring that innovation drives inclusive and sustainable development.”

The Philippines also maintained its classification as an “Innovation Overperformer” for the seventh consecutive year, a recognition for economies that perform above expectations relative to their level of development. It is one of only a handful of middle-income countries, including China, India, Indonesia, Turkey, and Vietnam, that have consistently advanced in the rankings since 2013. Among 37 economies classified as lower middle-income, the Philippines ranked third, demonstrating its steady climb.

Steady gains since 2022

Philippines GII Ranking from 2020 to 2025. (Source: Global Innovation Index/World Intellectual Property Organization)

The country’s 2025 ranking is an improvement from 59th in 2022, 56th in 2023, and 53rd in 2024. The GII report showed the Philippines at 59th in Innovation Inputs and 49th in Innovation Outputs, both better than last year’s positions.

Eight indicators improved in the short term, with international patent filings recording the sharpest rise, growing by 350% between 2023 and 2024. Other areas of strength included intangible asset intensity and global brand values.

According to the report, the Philippines ranked first worldwide in high-tech exports as a share of total trade and fourth in high-tech imports, underscoring its integration into global value chains and ability to absorb and produce advanced technologies. The country also placed 16th in creative goods exports, 20th in ICT services exports, and 35th in intangible asset intensity.

Government innovation roadmap

The NIC, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is advancing the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) 2023–2032. The plan outlines efforts to increase investments in research and development, strengthen science and technology infrastructure, and build a larger pool of trained innovation professionals.

The roadmap also includes reforms to foster a supportive environment for businesses and innovators. These initiatives involve reviewing policies on business registration, renewal, and exit; developing a sandbox policy guide for experimentation; and launching the National Innovation Monitoring and Evaluation Matrix (NIMEx) to track outcomes across agencies.

Intellectual property and inclusive growth

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) echoed optimism about the improved ranking. IPOPHL Director General Brigitte da Costa-Villaluz highlighted the country’s steady rise from its 90th position in 2013. “The GII shows the Philippines as a top innovative economy, climbing the rankings steadily. We not only look at the rise in the past few years. We look at the consistency of indicators that brought us from a 90th GII ranking in 2013 to a 50th GII ranking in 2025,” she said in a statement. “We examine where we stand today and where we are headed to make innovation a true driver of inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Da Costa-Villaluz pointed to the planned registry for well-known marks as a policy that could enhance brand protection and create opportunities for businesses to expand locally and globally.

She also emphasized IPOPHL’s efforts to broaden intellectual property awareness and empower youth, creative sectors, and underserved communities.

“We are encouraged to educate more, and we always say IP is an equalizer—anyone can create, and anyone can be protected by IP. That is really the societal impact that we aim for, to make IP an enabler of economic growth, and show Filipinos what they can really do.”

Addressing gaps and challenges

While the Philippines showed strong exports and patent activity performance, the report highlighted areas needing improvement. The country ranked 90th in human capital and research, 65th in infrastructure, and 61st in institutions and creative outputs.

The NIASD roadmap and NIC initiatives aim to address these weaknesses through increased investment in education, research, and infrastructure, ensuring the innovation ecosystem is inclusive and resilient.

Innovation at a crossroads

The 2025 GII underscores the role of strategic investments in innovation amid global uncertainty. For the Philippines, the improved ranking is viewed as both a milestone and a call to sustain momentum toward its 2028 goal of reaching the top one-third of global innovation economies.

The NIC, together with its member agencies, continues to promote “Filipinnovation,” a whole-of-nation approach that seeks to drive Philippine progress through innovation. To further strengthen this agenda, the Filipinnovation Awards were launched this year to recognize outstanding Filipino innovators, with the first national competition scheduled for November.

As the Philippines builds on its progress, officials reiterated the importance of consistent reforms, investments, and partnerships to maintain its upward trajectory.

“The Philippines’ leap to the 50th ranking this 2025 is a testament of consistency amid global challenges,” the DEPDev statement read.

