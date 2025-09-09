Photo Allegedly Shows Birthday Message To Epstein Signed By Trump

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 07:43
Topline

A copy of a birthday message allegedly signed by President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein was turned over to Congress and published by Democrats on social media on Monday—weeks after Trump denied its existence and filed suit against the Wall Street Journal and its parent company News Corp for libel over a previous report on the letter’s existence.

A photo allegedly showing a birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly signed by Donald Trump was published by House Democrats and the Wall Street Journal.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee published a photo to X on Monday, claiming, “HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.”

The Wall Street Journal also published a copy of the alleged letter from the president, noting that lawyers for Epstein’s estate turned over the letter to Congress.

The Journal first reported on the letter in July, sparking a denial and lawsuit from Trump.

Forbes has reached out to the House Oversight Committee for further comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/08/photo-allegedly-showing-birthday-message-to-epstein-signed-by-trump-given-to-congress/

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
PANews2025/09/09 08:03
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
PANews2025/09/09 07:55
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
