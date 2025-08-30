Photos: AARP Names ‘Hottest Actors Over 50’

TOWCESTER, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM – 2025/07/05: Actor Keanu Reeves seen in the paddock during the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (Photo by Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The American Association of Retired Persons has named the 25 hottest actors over 50. Which stars age 50-plus made the cut?

The AARP’s Movies for Grownups section of AARP Magazine revealed the list on Thursday, which is the cover story of its latest print issue.

Referring to Cary Grant as “one of the hottest leading men of all time,” the AARP noted, “We have actors like that today, too — the kind who defy the ravages of time and consistently capture our imaginations, in stories we grownups love to be swept away in.

“It’s time they got some well-deserved kudos for that, don’t you think?”

The publication noted that the men selected for the list are either in their 50s, 60s or 70s, with former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan being the oldest at age 72 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal being the youngest at age 50.

Spoiler: Surprisingly, Tom Cruise, 63, did not make the list, nor did Liam Neeson, 73.

In descending order, Ray Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (age 57) earned the No. 25 spot, while Oppenheimer Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. (60) was No. 24 and Pose Primetime Emmy Winner Billy Porter (55) came in at No. 23. The Last Samurai Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (65) took the No. 22 spot, while Brosnan nabbed made the list at No. 21.

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman (56) was named No. 20 on AARP’s list of the Hottest Actors Over 50, while Law & Order Emmy nominee Benjamin Bratt (61) took the No. 19 spot. The West Wing star Rob Lowe (61), Palm Royale star Ricky Martin (53) and No Country for Old Men Oscar winner Javier Bardem (56) were No. 18, 17 and 16 on the AARP list, respectively.

No. 15 on the list was Mad Men star Jon Hamm (54), who was preceded by Morris Chestnut (56) at No. 14 and Matthew McConaughey (55) at No. 13. Good Will Hunting Oscar winner Matt Damon (54) was No. 12 on the list, preceded by Sing Sing and Rustin Oscar nominee Colman Domingo at No. 11.

Below, pictured in descending order, are the Hottest Actors Over 50, as named by AARP’s Movies for Grownups.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of “Ballerina”, presented by Lionsgate, at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

No. 10: Keanu Reeves (60)

Keanu Reeves has starred in such hits as The Matrix, Speed and the John Wick movie series, as well as Point Break, the Bill & Ted movies and most recently, Ballerina: From the World of John Wick.

Reeves will next make his Broadway debut with his Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter in the classic play Wating for Godot.

Dwayne Johnson during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images

No. 9: Dwayne Johnson (53)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson first found superstardom as wrestler with World Wrestling Entertainment before leaping to the big screen with roles in such movie hits as the Fast & Furious film series, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel and one of the voice stars of the smash animated movie Moana and its sequel.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 29: Patrick Dempsey attends the re-opening of the TAG Heuer Sydney flagship store on February 29, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images) Getty Images

No. 8: Patrick Dempsey (59)

Patrick Dempsey has starred in such hit films as Enchanted and TV series including Grey’s Anatomy and Dexter: Original Sin.

Daniel Craig during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images

No. 7: Daniel Craig (57)

Daniel Craig, of course played James Bond for five 007 films, which ended with No Time to Die in 2021. Craig more recently starred in Queer, Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and will return in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JUNE 09: US actor Brad Pitt attends the photocall for the ‘F1: The movie’ at Toreo Parque Central, in Mexico City, Mexico on June 09, 2025. The photocall with the cast of ‘F1: The movie’ was held as part of the global promotional tour ahead of its release date. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

No. 6: Brad Pitt (61)

Brad Pitt has starred in several hit films including Thelma and Louise, Fight Club, the Ocean’s movies and the Quentin Tarantino films Inglorious Basterds and Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood — the latter of which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Most recently, Pitt starred in the Formula One racecar thriller F1: The Movie.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Denzel Washington attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images

No. 5: Denzel Washington (70)

Denzel Washington is a two-time Oscar winner, for Glory and Training Day, and has earned acting Oscar nominations for Cry Freedom, Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Flight, Fences (also nominated as a producer for the film’s Best Picture nomination), Roman J. Israel, Esq. and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Most recently Washington teamed up with his frequent collaborator, director Spike Lee, to star in Highest 2 Lowest.

George Clooney attends the red carpet of the movie Jay Kelly during the 82nd Venice Film Festival Venice Italy 2025/08/28. (Photo by Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by LAURENT HOU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

No. 4: George Clooney (64)

George Clooney rose to stardom thanks to his role on the hit TV series ER and went on to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Syriana and an Oscar as one of the producers of the Best Picture Winner Argo.

Clooney’s other film credits include the Ocean’s movies, Michael Clayton, Gravity and O Brother Where Art Thou? and Up in the Air. Clooney also earned Oscar nominations Best original screenplay and Best Directing for Good Night, and Good Luck, and went on to adapt the film for Broadway and starred in Tony Award-nominated lead role of Edward R. Murrow. Clooney will next star opposite Adam Sandler in the Netflix original movie Jay Kelly.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 3: Noah Wyle attends the opening night afterparty for “Good Night, And Good Luck” on Broadway at The New York Public Library on April 03, 2025 in New York City on April 3, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

No. 3: Noah Wyle (54)

Like George Clooney, Noah Wylie’s breakout role came in the hit TV series ER. Wyle also starred in the hit series Falling Skies and The Librarians, and most recently starred in the hit series The Pitt.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MAY 31: Pedro Pascal attends the CCXP Mexico 2025 at Expo CitiBanamex on May 31, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney) Getty Images for Disney

No. 2: Pedro Pascal (50)

In addition to starring in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal recently starred in the movie Eddington and second season of The Last of Us. Pascal’s other movie credits include Gladiator II, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and a voice role in The Wild Robot, while his TV credits include Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian and Narcos.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: Idris Elba attends Amazon’s “Heads Of State” World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

No. 1: Idris Elba (52)

AARP Movies for Grownups’ No. 1 pick for its list of the Hottest Actors Over 50 is Idris Elba, whose film credits include the Thor movies, Beasts of No Nation, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Pacific Rim, Prometheus, Star Trek Beyond, The Harder They Fall, The Suicide Squad and most recently, Heads of State.

Elba’s TV credits include The Wire and Luther, as well as the voice of Knuckles in Knuckles (who he also voiced in two Sonic the Hedgehog films).

Are there any actors over 50 that AARP should have included in its list? Name them in the comments below.

