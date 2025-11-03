Pi Coin Hits Symbolic $314159 Value In Major Token2049 Announcement

TLDR

Pi Coin’s official GCV was set at $314159 during Token2049 Singapore 2025.

Over 15 million users have completed KYC on the Pi Network to date.

Pi Network now has over 60 million active participants worldwide.

Open mainnet of Pi Network is scheduled for launch in February 2025.

In a surprise announcement at Token2049 Singapore 2025, Pi Network confirmed a Global Circulating Value (GCV) of $314,159 for Pi Coin. The update quickly spread across global crypto forums, social media, and exchanges. The symbolic pricing has raised widespread questions about Pi’s strategy, its future in the market, and how this number connects to blockchain adoption and financial systems.

Pi Network Reveals Symbolic $314,159 Value at Token2049

At the annual Token2049 event in Singapore, Pi Network made headlines by officially announcing its Global Circulating Value as $314,159. The number is directly tied to the mathematical constant π (pi), reflecting the network’s branding and long-term approach. This figure, according to Pi Network, represents more than just a market value. It serves as a foundation for the project’s stable and utility-focused ecosystem.

This announcement places Pi Coin at the center of the global blockchain discussion. As of now, Pi Network has over 60 million active users, with 15 million completing Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification. These figures reflect a large user base preparing for the open mainnet, scheduled for February 2025. The valuation, while symbolic, is part of the network’s broader approach to building real-world applications rather than hype-driven gains.

Shift from Liquidity to Utility in Blockchain Strategy

During her keynote titled Crypto Future: Liquidity to Utility: Web3 Pathways to Innovation, Pi Network co-founder Chengdiao Fan explained the project’s strategy. She emphasized that Pi is aiming to create practical value instead of focusing on speculative liquidity models. According to Fan, “Decentralized finance today is about value extraction, not value creation. We are reversing that.”

Fan described the six-year journey of Pi Network toward building a blockchain that supports utility and fairness. She encouraged developers to build apps that solve real problems. The project combines verified user identity through KYC and the development of on-chain services using AI tools. These efforts form the basis of Pi’s long-term structure and are expected to support more useful blockchain systems.

Building Real-World Utility with Verified Users and AI

Fan stated that Pi Network’s large verified user base is a key part of its approach to building a sustainable ecosystem. The use of identity systems supports trusted transactions and reduces spam or fraud on the network. The verified KYC process ensures that real people are behind transactions, making the network more secure and suitable for services such as marketplaces, payments, and other real-life uses.

In addition, Pi Network plans to integrate artificial intelligence into its blockchain framework. The goal is to use AI to enhance value creation and improve user participation. According to Fan, the future of digital economies will rely on the balance between automation and human engagement. She said, “Blockchain can be the framework that distributes economic value fairly in the post-AI era.”

Aiming for Legitimacy in Global Financial Systems

The $314,159 value also points to Pi Network’s attempt to align with global financial systems. This alignment could open doors to cross-border payments and collaborations with regulated institutions. By focusing on stable utility rather than speculation, Pi aims to differentiate itself from meme coins and short-lived tokens.

This move also supports future integration with financial organizations that require clear valuation systems and identity-verified users. Pi Network’s approach suggests it is preparing to operate within legal and regulated spaces, which could increase adoption and long-term use of the coin.

