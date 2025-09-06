Pi Coin News Fades As Community Attention Swings Toward Layer Brett In Ground Breaking Presale

At the time of writing, Pi trades at $0.343, down 12.4% in the past three days, hovering just above a fragile support at $0.344. Analysts warn that if this floor breaks, Pi Coin risks retesting its all-time low at $0.322, opening the door to fresh declines.

While Pi struggles with declining sentiment, the market’s attention has shifted toward a new narrative — the Layer Brett, which has already rocketed past $2.8 million in early funding with tokens still available at just $0.055. For retail and whales alike, this is emerging as one of the most asymmetric bets of 2025, with analysts flagging 100x upside potential as Ethereum’s Layer 2 ecosystem enters its steepest growth phase yet.

Pi Coin news: Fragile floors and fading hope

The recent dip in Pi Coin price highlights just how vulnerable the project has become. Trading activity remains weak, with volumes slipping and confidence visibly eroding. Support at $0.344 has cushioned sellers several times, but the more this level is tested, the weaker it becomes. A breakdown could accelerate losses toward $0.322 or even fresh lows.

Even optimists concede that the upside is capped. A rebound to $0.401 would deliver short-term relief, but it hardly changes the broader picture. Ultimately, Pi Coin has been defined more by speculative hype than sustainable adoption, and the market is treating it accordingly. There are better options than betting on a Pi Coin rebound.

Why Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight

In sharp contrast, Layer Brett is fast becoming the center of gravity for meme and infrastructure capital. This isn’t just another coin chasing a pump; it’s a Layer 2 token on Ethereum that combines meme culture with genuine blockchain utility. By offering near-instant transactions, dramatically lower gas fees, and staking rewards north of 900%, it positions itself as both a playful meme and a serious scaling solution.

Crucially, every dollar flowing into Ethereum through ETFs, institutions, or DeFi inevitably strengthens its Layer 2 ecosystem — and that is where Layer Brett thrives. Analysts and traders on Reddit and CT point out that Ethereum’s Layer 2s are set to process trillions in annual value by 2027, and meme tokens with real infrastructure backing stand to capture that upside. For Brett’s early buyers, this means exposure not just to hype-driven speculation, but to the same capital flows driving the backbone of decentralized finance itself.

Pi Network vs. Layer Brett: The choice is clear for 100x gains

Pi Coin news may cling to support and occasional rebounds, but the story is increasingly one of fading interest and fragile hope. By contrast, Layer Brett has burst onto the scene with a presale already approaching $2.8 million, staking rewards in the thousands of percent, and a spot within Ethereum’s fastest-growing Layer 2 narrative.

For traders chasing 100x potential in 2025, the choice is becoming clearer: Pi Coin offers short-term relief at best, while Layer Brett looks like the ground-breaking presale set to define the next cycle.

