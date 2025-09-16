Pi Coin (PI) Price Prediction For September 16

Pi Coin (PI) price today is trading near $0.343–$0.345 after extended declines, with the token down over 80% from its 2025 highs. The market remains thinly traded, with weak liquidity on major exchanges, raising questions over whether bulls can defend key support zones as new token unlocks increase selling pressure.

Pi Coin Struggles At Key Support

Pi Network Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

The 30-minute chart shows PI caught in a steady downtrend, with the price rejected multiple times along a descending trendline. Immediate resistance is visible near $0.356, where the Parabolic SAR also hovers. Overhead levels extend to $0.359 and $0.365, both aligning with recent breakdown zones.

On the downside, buyers are defending the $0.343–$0.345 band, with further support stacked at $0.341. A failure to hold this zone could expose the $0.334 area, unwinding the late August recovery attempt. The RSI sits at 43, indicating subdued momentum and a lack of aggressive buying.

Token Unlocks Weigh On Sentiment

One of the biggest catalysts for bearish pressure has been large-scale token unlock events. Recently, PI unlocked around 163 million tokens, valued at roughly $60 million, with another significant tranche expected soon. Such supply increases often outpace demand, making it harder for price to sustain rallies.

Thin trading volumes on exchanges amplify this effect. With limited market depth, even moderate selling activity can drive steep moves, keeping volatility high. Analysts warn that until liquidity broadens, each unlock cycle risks fueling fresh downside.

Broader Narrative Undermined By Delays

Beyond short-term trading, long-standing concerns weigh on PI’s broader narrative. Core features such as full KYC rollout, ecosystem version upgrades like V23, and mainnet decentralization are still pending. These repeated delays erode confidence, especially when compared to faster-moving projects that are scaling at a quicker pace.

Without visible progress on infrastructure, adoption efforts struggle to gain momentum. While Pi Coin has a sizable community, investor patience has thinned in 2025 as other networks push ahead with integrations, institutional partnerships, and real-world applications.

Technical Outlook For Pi Coin Price

Pi Coin Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The 4-hour chart highlights Fibonacci retracement zones from the recent $0.399 peak to the $0.334 low. Resistance aligns at $0.359 (0.382 retracement) and $0.370 (0.618 retracement), with stronger supply at $0.373 where the Supertrend also flashes bearish. The 200 EMA near $0.363 continues to cap upside attempts.

On the downside, $0.345 remains the first support to watch, followed by $0.334. Losing this floor would confirm a continuation of the bearish cycle and expose the $0.320 area.

Outlook: Will Pi Coin Go Up?

Pi Coin’s short-term outlook remains cautious. Technicals show stiff resistance ahead while fundamentals are weighed down by token unlocks, weak liquidity, and project delays. Unless new demand emerges or ecosystem milestones are accelerated, the bias leans toward consolidation or further downside.

As long as PI holds above $0.345, rebound attempts toward $0.359 and $0.370 remain possible. However, a breakdown below $0.334 would signal renewed selling pressure, leaving bulls with little room to maneuver in the near term.