Pi Coin Price Can’t Escape The Gravity Of Its All-Time Low

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 03:42
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,970.33+0.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09977+2.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0126+0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017099-0.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.3527+1.92%

Pi Coin’s recent price action shows persistent weakness, with the token struggling to recover from repeated failed breakouts. Despite attempts to establish momentum, the cryptocurrency remains vulnerable to further correction. 

Over the past few days, Pi Coin’s decline has highlighted the difficulty it faces in distancing itself from historic lows.

Pi Coin Is Losing Its Strength

The Squeeze Momentum Indicator shows a squeeze forming on Pi Coin’s chart. Typically, a squeeze signals upcoming volatility, and with the indicator leaning bearish, the likelihood of downward pressure increases. When the squeeze resolves, the token may face a sharper drop if sellers dominate trading conditions.

Sponsored

Sponsored

This signals risk for Pi Coin holders. With bearish cues prevailing, a squeeze release could push prices closer to critical supports. Without meaningful buying activity, the cryptocurrency risks extended declines, leaving investors exposed to losses.

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Pi Coin Squeeze Momentum Indicator. Source: TradingView

Pi Coin’s broader outlook is also dampened by a weakening correlation with Bitcoin. Currently, the correlation stands at 0.48, reflecting a divergence from BTC’s movement. Normally, Pi Coin follows Bitcoin’s trend more closely, but the recent break highlights its inability to capitalize on BTC’s upward trajectory this month.

Historically, Pi Coin’s correlation with Bitcoin strengthens during bearish cycles and weakens when BTC rises. This pattern is proving detrimental as Bitcoin gains while Pi Coin remains stagnant.

Pi Coin Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView

PI Price Is Struggling

At the time of writing, Pi Coin trades at $0.343, down 12.4% in the past three days. The token is holding above $0.344 support, a level that has repeatedly prevented further decline. However, this floor remains fragile as selling pressure continues to mount across the market.

If bearish factors dominate, Pi Coin could lose $0.344 support and retest its all-time low of $0.322. Any further decline below this threshold would likely push the token into new lows, creating a fresh all-time low and amplifying downside risk for holders.

Pi Coin Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

If Pi Coin rebounds from $0.344, it could rise to $0.360 in the short term. A stronger rally would allow the token to test $0.401, invalidating the bearish thesis. Such a move would provide temporary relief for investors while signaling renewed attempts at recovery.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/key-force-keeping-pi-coin-price-near-lows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$854.1+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1478+0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15421+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2811-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.44%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand