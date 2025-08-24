Pi Coin Price Might Record Another All-Time Low As Key Indicators Turn Bearish

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 20:23
Pi Coin price has slipped nearly 1% in the past 24 hours and is down 6.5% over the past week, underperforming the broader market.

While most tokens tend to stage short-lived rebounds during corrections, technical and on-chain signals suggest PI’s downtrend is far from over.

Buyers Fail to Regain Control as Selling Pressure Persists

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks capital inflows and outflows, briefly moved higher earlier in August, hinting at rising demand. But the latest reading has dropped back below zero, confirming that selling pressure still outweighs capital inflows.

For PI, this shift suggests buyers attempted to regain control but failed to sustain it.

Pi Coin Inflows Dropping Under Zero: TradingView

The Bull Bear Power (BBP) reinforces the bearish picture. It’s an indicator that gauges whether buyers (bulls) or sellers (bears) control the market.

While the indicator shows that bearish strength has eased slightly, the last two sessions have remained flat. This suggests that bulls attempted a push but failed to overpower sellers.

Pi Coin Bears Firmly In Control: TradingView

When paired with CMF’s negative reading, the data suggests that selling pressure is still firmly in control despite buyers trying to undo the bearish momentum.

Hidden Divergence Confirms Bearish Bias As Key PI Price Levels Come In Focus

The weakness seen in CMF and BBP is echoed by momentum signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a hidden bearish divergence.

This means while PI’s price chart shows lower highs, the RSI posted higher highs near the mid-40s. This disconnect indicates momentum isn’t translating into upward price action, reinforcing the bearish bias.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures the speed and strength of price moves, showing whether an asset is overbought or oversold. A hidden bearish divergence occurs when the price makes lower highs while the RSI makes higher highs.

This signals that even though momentum seems stronger, sellers still control the trend, and the downtrend is likely to continue.

Pi Coin Price Analysis: TradingView

This kind of hidden bearish divergence emphasises the continuation of the downtrend for the Pi Coin price. The pattern flashing on the daily chart (longer timeframe) might be the key reason why a new Pi Coin price low is imminent.

Currently trading near $0.359, the PI price faces strong support at $0.350. A breakdown below this level could accelerate losses toward $0.339 and $0.322, with fresh all-time lows likely if $0.322 is breached.

On the upside, bulls would need to reclaim $0.377 and then $0.408 to reverse the structure; a move that looks unlikely unless inflows return decisively.

The post Pi Coin Price Might Record Another All-Time Low As Key Indicators Turn Bearish appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-coin-price-points-to-new-lows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
