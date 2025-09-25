Pi Coin price prediction: Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap?

Summary Pi Coin is trading near its all-time low, between $0.28 and $0.30.

The crucial support zone is $0.30; staying above it could lead to a comeback.

Targets for the upside are $0.34–$0.36 at first, and $0.38–$0.40 if momentum increases.

A breakout above $0.40 might cause the PI to rise to $0.50 or higher.

If it breaks below $0.30, there is a chance that it will drop to $0.25 to $0.22 according to Pi Coin price prediction analysts.

The latest Pi Coin price prediction suggests a critical battle near the $0.30 level. Pi Coin is presently trading between $0.28 and $0.30, having fallen substantially from previous highs.

The drop has made headlines as opinion shifts between cautious opportunism and skepticism about whether this is simply speculative excitement dissipating.

The important zone around $0.30 has now become a battleground: will it serve as a comeback springboard, or will it crack under pressure and usher in further losses?

Table of Contents Pi Coin price prediction market info

Bull case for Pi Coin price

Bear case for Pi Coin price

PI Coin price prediction based on current levels

Pi Coin price prediction market info

In contrast to the earlier projections of $0.32+ that were floated in previous analysis, PI is currently hovering in the $0.28 to $0.30 region. Crypto.com reports that Pi (PI) is trading at about $0.2829, with a low volume by cryptocurrency norms.

The recent sentiment around PI can be described as “crashing” and interest waning; the sudden drop has brought the token near its lowest points ever.

There is still disagreement among market participants: some believe accumulation is at low levels, while others caution that the collapse is a sign of fundamental weakness and declining confidence. According to reports, the Valor Pi ETP, which was introduced to provide institutional exposure, has only drawn roughly $3,400 in assets, indicating that demand has been low thus far.

Additionally, PI’s steep drop has been linked to its growing correlation with Bitcoin, which is currently at roughly 0.74. This suggests that PI may see a collapse in tandem with Bitcoin’s weakening. Technically speaking, recent analysis points to oversold indications (such as the RSI falling below 30) as a sign that the current selloff may be approaching exhaustion.

Even as execution concerns loom, developmental enhancements, like the impending protocol change from Version 19 to 23, foster optimism for structural improvements.

Bull case for Pi Coin price

PI may attempt a comeback toward $0.34–$0.36, which has served as resistance in recent market action, if the $0.30 level can be held. According to some optimistic Pi Network forecasts, if demand and momentum improve, this may potentially reach $0.38 to $0.40. Analysts refer to recent technical patterns like falling wedges and double bottoms as possible starting points for upward reversals.

If institutional and retail demand increases, particularly with the help of additional exchange listings or improved protocol legitimacy, more benefits might become apparent. For instance, community clues and hackathon announcements have sparked rumors about a Coinbase listing.

Some people believe that the Version 23 protocol upgrade, which incorporates decentralized KYC at the protocol level, could spark new investor interest. If sentiment, liquidity, and development all line up, PI may go for more ambitious zones between $0.50 and $0.55 if a clear push above $0.40 is made.

Bear case for Pi Coin price

If PI loses the $0.30 support firmly, there is room for a drop to $0.25, and possibly even $0.22-$0.20 in strong negative scenarios. According to certain estimates, the recent all-time low of roughly $0.25 highlights this risk.

The advent of hype-driven volatility, with no clear usefulness or acceptance, increases the risk of speculative unwind. Weak altcoin markets in general could compound the decline, pulling PI even deeper. Because of its strong link with Bitcoin, any decrease in BTC could amplify PI’s bearish pressure.

The Pi Foundation’s token transfers, such as the 500 million PI movement recorded in recent weeks, raise concerns about insider positioning or looming selling pressure. Finally, the lackluster capital influx into the Valor Pi ETP implies that institutional confidence is still low, which may limit any lasting rally.

PI Coin price prediction based on current levels

At this point, the fulcrum is $0.30. If PI can stay above that level, an upward trend into $0.34-$0.36 is possible, with further possibilities for $0.38-$0.40. A breakout over $0.40 would shift the perspective in favor of objectives in the $0.50+ range.

On the other hand, a breakdown below $0.30 might result in PI falling to $0.25 or possibly $0.22, with minimal structural support in place. Given the speculative character of PI today, the $0.30 level is a make-or-break point: a springboard for recovery or a trapdoor to deeper losses.

It should be noted that PI is a highly speculative asset at this time. The success or failure of its planned protocol changes, exchange listings, and real-world acceptance will all have a significant impact on the Pi Coin outlook.

Ultimately, the expectation among traders is that PI either stabilizes and builds higher or risks a prolonged downtrend, with each new move becoming a sharp projection of speculative market psychology.