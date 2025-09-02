Pi Coin’s Market Liquidity Grows as Pi Network Lists on Onramp Money

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 20:32
TLDR

  • Pi Network has officially listed its token on Onramp Money, expanding its global reach across over 60 countries.
  • The listing provides users with local payment methods such as GCash, Maya, and Alipay to purchase Pi coin in their native currencies.
  • Pi Network advises users to whitelist their Pi wallet addresses to ensure successful transactions and smooth purchases.
  • The partnership with Onramp Money enhances Pi coin’s liquidity and availability, supporting large-scale fiat-to-Pi withdrawals.
  • Pi Network focuses on ecosystem development and regulatory compliance by distributing tokens through KYB-approved onramp partners.

Pi Network has officially listed its token on Onramp Money, expanding its global presence. The move makes Pi coin available to users in over 60 countries. Onramp Money enables users to purchase Pi directly using local payment methods. These methods include GCash, Maya, and Alipay, providing greater accessibility. However, despite the listing, Pi coin’s price remains below $0.35. This price reflects limited market momentum, even with the listing’s positive impact.

Onramp Money Listing Enhances Pi Coin’s Liquidity

Onramp Money’s listing is a significant milestone for Pi Network. The listing allows users from more than 60 countries to buy Pi tokens easily. Users can now make payments through local methods, simplifying the purchasing process.

By increasing access, Pi Network hopes to accelerate adoption and build a stronger ecosystem.

The integration supports platforms like GCash, Maya, and Alipay, enabling users to purchase Pi in their native currencies. Pi Network also advised users to whitelist their Pi wallet addresses. This step ensures smoother transactions and prevents potential issues during purchases. The listing marks a large-scale fiat-to-Pi withdrawal process, improving liquidity and increasing token availability. Onramp Money’s network plays a vital role in this growth by connecting the Pi Network token to millions of potential users.

Pi Network’s Strategy Focuses on Ecosystem Development

Dr. Altcoin, a crypto analyst, clarified Pi Network’s long-term strategy. “Pi is not aiming to flood centralized exchanges with tokens,” Dr. Altcoin explained. Instead, Pi Network plans to issue tokens through KYB-approved onramp partners. This strategy ensures a controlled token distribution model. The goal is to foster natural ecosystem growth rather than driving speculative trading.

Pi Network’s strategy focuses on real-world utility, ecosystem engagement, and regulatory compliance. The listing with Onramp Money aligns with Pi Network’s commitment to decentralized finance. Through this partnership, Pi Network strengthens its token distribution while ensuring access to local regulatory frameworks. Pi Network’s ongoing ecosystem developments indicate its focus on stability and utility despite market price fluctuations.

The Pi Network Core Team sees its hybrid model as a blueprint for mainstream crypto adoption. With these steps, Pi Network aims to set a new standard for responsible digital currency growth. By prioritizing real-world use cases over speculation, Pi Network seeks to build a resilient crypto ecosystem.

The post Pi Coin’s Market Liquidity Grows as Pi Network Lists on Onramp Money appeared first on CoinCentral.

