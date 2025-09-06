PI Network And Cardano Struggle To Impress While Meme Fans Claim Layer Brett Is The One To Watch

Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) launched their joint initiative to regulate digital assets, PI Network and Cardano have found it difficult to hold investor interest. Meanwhile, attention is shifting to Layer Brett after raising over $2.6 million in presale revenue. With the new DeFi token quickly emerging as the altcoin to watch in Q4, here’s why you should capitalize on this trend:

Layer Brett Balances Fun and Function in Crypto

If you hang around crypto circles long enough, you’ll notice how meme coins tend to come and go. Most of them ride a wave of hype, lose steam, and leave early buyers wondering why they didn’t cash out sooner.

However, Layer Brett feels different. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, it already solves one of the biggest headaches traders face: high gas fees that eat into profits. As a result, transactions are quick, cheap, and simple, which is exactly what you want when a coin starts moving fast.

The energy around Layer Brett is also worth noting. This isn’t just another copycat coin hoping for a viral tweet. The community is active, and staking has created a reason for holders to stick around instead of bailing after the first pump. When you mix memes with DeFi mechanics, you create a cycle where people feel involved rather than just entertained.

Ethereum Layer 2 projects are expected to process trillions in the coming years, and tokens like Layer Brett ride that growth directly. Meme fans are right to keep their eyes here because this isn’t just hype, it’s a project finding real traction while still carrying the fun energy that keeps the market buzzing.

PI Network Crashes 90% as Sell Pressure Hits Record Levels

As of September 4, Pi Network has collapsed roughly 90% from its all-time high. The avalanche of sell-side pressure comes as 7.1 million PI tokens slashed into exchanges in one day. The surge in supply combined with upcoming unlocks totals 12 million PI in one day.

Pi Network took a major step forward by listing on Onramp Money, bringing liquidity via payment methods like GCash and Alipay to over 60 countries. Yet, PI trades below its key resistance at $0.36, with the Chaikin Money Flow sitting at –0.11.

Analysts warn that if selling pressure intensifies, PI could see a further drop toward $0.25, potentially wiping out over 30% more in value. Unless something major happens to reverse the trend, current technicals indicate deeper downside may be brewing.

Cardano Hits Roadblock as Whales Look Elsewhere

Cardano lost its support after whales offloaded around 30 million ADA. The dump coincided with a bearish EMA crossover, initiating sales between $0.92 and $1.01. If buyers fail to defend near-term levels, Cardano may drop toward key support at $0.70 or even lower.

With a 5% decline over the past week, Cardano is finding it difficult to trade above the $0.8 mark. Price consolidation in this zone is crucial. A breach below $0.70 would break Cardano’s higher-low pattern and shift sentiment into full bearish mode.

However, sentiment analysis shows growing interest from contrarian investors. CoinCodex predicts a potential price recovery by early October.

Conclusion

Amid the recent struggles of PI and ADA, traders are now turning to Layer Brett. The excitement surrounding LBRETT is fueled by its presale entry price of $0.0053 and an ongoing $1 million giveaway. With speculation of major returns and a structure designed to reward early participants, Layer Brett is shaping up to be the play that investors can’t afford to miss.

