Pi Network Boosts Blockchain with Version 20 Upgrade and Pi Coin Gains 3%

By: Coincentral
2025/09/13 22:07
TLDR

  • Pi Network’s blockchain upgrade to version 20 sparks a 3% rise in Pi Coin price.
  • Pi Coin sees short-term growth after Pi Network’s blockchain update to version 20.
  • Pi Network’s domain auction, running until September 30, boosts ecosystem expansion.
  • The Pi Network blockchain upgrade is a key step toward future Mainnet activities.

Pi Network has successfully upgraded its blockchain protocol to version 20 on its testnet, causing a 3% increase in the value of Pi Coin. This marks a critical step in the platform’s long-term development, with more updates expected as the network moves towards version 23. As interest grows, the upgrade also highlights the increasing potential for Pi’s future in the cryptocurrency market.

Pi Network Implements Version 20 on Testnet

Pi Network has transitioned from version 19 to version 20 of its blockchain protocol. This upgrade is part of a series of incremental changes planned for the network, with the goal of strengthening its blockchain architecture in preparation for future Mainnet activities. Pi Network, which has millions of users worldwide, is gradually progressing with its upgrades, creating anticipation within the community.

The update to version 20 is currently live on the testnet, signaling a step forward for the network’s technical development. Dr. Altcoin, a Pi Network advocate, confirmed the change via social media, noting that this is an important milestone for Pi’s journey. Pi Network’s blockchain updates typically lead to heightened interest and engagement from both the community and investors, which is reflected in the positive price movement of Pi Coin.

Pi Coin Price Sees Short-Term Growth

Following the protocol upgrade, Pi Coin has seen a modest increase in value. The coin’s price rose by 3% to $0.3537, up from the previous close of $0.3452. While this is a short-term gain, it illustrates the market’s response to the upgrade and renewed investor interest. Over the past week, Pi Coin has shown a slight increase, although its performance over the last month and six months remains mixed.

Pi Coin’s price has faced significant volatility, with a decrease of nearly 10% in the last 30 days and a 75.65% drop over the past six months. However, its cumulative growth since launch is still substantial, with gains exceeding 250%. The price increase following the version 20 upgrade indicates that some market participants are optimistic about Pi’s future progress.

Pi Network Expands Ecosystem with Domain Auction

In addition to the blockchain upgrade, Pi Network is hosting a domain name auction, which runs until September 30. This auction allows Pi users to bid on domain names tied to the Pi ecosystem, further expanding its utility. This move is intended to encourage the creation of digital identities and services on Pi-powered domains, which can add value to the overall ecosystem.

The domain auction represents a significant development in Pi Network’s strategy to foster a broader use case for its blockchain. By allowing users to secure domain names, Pi Network is enhancing the possibilities for businesses and individuals to build on its platform. The auction also offers an opportunity for Pi pioneers to establish a digital presence within the growing ecosystem.

As Pi Network continues to grow and evolve, these upgrades and initiatives contribute to its ambition of becoming a more established and versatile blockchain in the digital space.

The post Pi Network Boosts Blockchain with Version 20 Upgrade and Pi Coin Gains 3% appeared first on CoinCentral.

