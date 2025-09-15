Pi Network Commences Final Testnet1 Blockchain Upgrade Ahead of Mainnet Transition

TLDR

Pi Network completed Testnet1 upgrade to v23, final step before mainnet.

Mainnet will follow after Testnet2 also upgrades to protocol version 23.

Upgrade improves transaction handling, scalability, and system stability.

Pi Network will speak at TOKEN2049 and launch the new game PiOnline.

Pi Network has begun its final upgrade on Testnet1, moving closer to the long-anticipated transition to mainnet. The platform has confirmed that the upgrade is part of a wider shift to blockchain protocol version 23. This update follows the earlier moves from versions 19 through 22, marking the last stage before mainnet activation.

The company has taken a phased upgrade approach, aiming to ensure system stability and network scalability. Developers have advised that users may face short service interruptions during this period, though these will be announced in advance.

Final Testnet Upgrade Reaches Version 23

Pi Network confirmed that Testnet1 has now successfully been upgraded from protocol version 19 to version 22. The move to version 23 is underway, which will finalize the technical foundation needed before activating the mainnet. Testnet2 is expected to follow the same path soon.

This phased update includes multiple technical changes across the blockchain’s core structure and its API systems. According to the Pi Network team, each step is aimed at making the platform ready for real-world use by improving speed and reducing risks of downtime.

A source from the development team stated, “Each protocol upgrade has helped us build a stronger network capable of meeting future needs.”

The network also confirmed that Testnet1 had earlier been used to test basic chain functions, making it suitable for rolling out the final test upgrade. Once version 23 is in place, attention will shift to ensuring the mainnet is ready for launch.

Improved Blockchain Performance and Scalability

Version 23 is designed to make the Pi blockchain more stable under heavy use. It introduces enhancements in consensus handling, transaction processing, and data communication between network nodes. These upgrades are expected to help the system perform more efficiently in live settings.

While technical, these changes aim to allow better handling of large volumes of transactions without delays or failures. This includes improvements to validate communication and the handling of smart contracts and APIs.

Network validators and developers are now testing the new setup on Testnet1 to ensure bugs are fixed before it is moved to the mainnet. Although the upgrade is technical in nature, it is seen as an important step for completing the ecosystem.

According to official updates, the mapping of user balances from testnet to mainnet is also progressing. This ensures that users will retain their balances as the network goes live.

Connection to Stellar Network and Ecosystem Growth

The upgrade timing closely matches Stellar’s recent transition to version 23, and Pi Network is built on Stellar’s codebase. Analysts have pointed out that staying aligned with the base platform helps maintain compatibility and long-term security.

The platform has also been active outside of development. It was recently named a gold sponsor of the TOKEN2049 conference, scheduled for October 1–2, 2025, in Singapore. Dr. Chengdiao Fan, a Pi Network co-founder, will speak at the event, where the network is expected to gain broader exposure.

In addition, Pi Network has introduced a DeFi farming game called PiOnline on the Pi Browser. This move shows the network’s interest in expanding its app ecosystem, particularly through gaming.

Path to Mainnet Nears Completion

With Testnet1 now on protocol version 23 and Testnet2 preparing for the same upgrade, the network is approaching full readiness. The development team is working to ensure that all technical features are functional before moving forward.

Users will be notified of any planned service pauses as the mainnet transition continues. The platform stated that stability and security are the top priorities during this phase.

As the final preparations unfold, all attention now turns to when the mainnet will go live. The upgrade to version 23 stands as the final technical step before that happens.

