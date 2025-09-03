Pi Network Ecosystem Grows as PiOnline DeFi Game Goes Live

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 15:17
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.97+0.07%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001815-1.73%
RealLink
REAL$0.06023+3.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09973+3.02%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.2493+3.21%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001604+1.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02381-16.51%
Pi Network
PI$0.3463+0.31%

The Pi Network’s ecosystem has seen some further growth with the launch of a new DeFi game called PiOnline. This is a community-driven project, building on the network’s growing focus on gaming.

PiOnline Launches First Farming Game on Pi Browser

In a recent X post, Pi News Media shared that the PiOnline game has officially gone live on the Pi Browser. Its “Genesis Farm” offers players a farming experience with integrated DeFi elements. A battle royale mode is also expected before the end of September. This promises a more competitive gameplay.

The game introduces a dual-token economy in its ecosystem. PIOL for governance and SEED as the in-game currency. Features include land ownership and staking rewards of up to 12.8% annually. It also features a DAO-based governance to maintain a community-driven ecosystem. 

Early adopters receive free land and seeds, encouraging fast onboarding. According to the developers, the goal is to create a virtual economy closely tied to real-world financial activity.

Back in May, Pi Network launched FruityPi, the first game in its ecosystem. With links to Pi Wallet, Pi Ads, and its in-house cryptocurrency, this game showcased the possibilities of gaming integration.

The Pi Core Team has long emphasized gaming as a driver of engagement. In past updates, Pi Network Ventures highlighted that interactive mechanics, rewards, and social competition can increase user activity and strengthen the coin’s everyday utility. 

Developers are also encouraged to build on Pi infrastructure. They can also apply for funding and benefit from Pi’s community of millions of active users.

Pi Coin Price Performance Amid Its Ecosystem Expansion

The Pi coin price has struggled to gain market traction despite these encouraging developments.  Over the past few weeks, the price has been trading at approximately $0.3439, which is close to its all-time low. The token did edge up by 1.5% over the last week.

Source: TradingView; Pi Coin Price Daily Chart

The token should be on the upside, especially with notable ecosystem moves. For example, Pi Network was named Gold Sponsor for Token2049 in Singapore. This is a premier global Web3 event scheduled to draw over 25,000 participants in October. 

Furthermore, Pi Network secured a listing on Onramp Money. This enabled users in over 60 countries to purchase Pi directly using local payment methods, such as GCash, Maya, and Alipay. 

It is also worth mentioning that Pi Network recently trimmed its mining rate again, cutting it by 1.23% in September. Due to this modification, mining a single Pi without bonuses now takes more than 15 days, increasing scarcity.

The new PiOnline expansion could be exciting for the platform. It combines play-to-earn gaming, decentralized finance features, and community governance through a DAO. This could encourage more developers to create gaming projects on Pi.

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/pi-network-ecosystem-grows-as-pionline-defi-game-goes-live/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000221+49.32%
Particl
PART$0.1852-0.96%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
Paypal CEO: Creating real stablecoin use cases for customers

Paypal CEO: Creating real stablecoin use cases for customers

PANews reported on June 26 that Paypal (PYPL.O) CEO: We are creating real stablecoin use cases for our customers.
RealLink
REAL$0.0603+4.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1587+110.75%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 22:24
Share
Hidden Crypto: KDIC Uncovers Astonishing $2.2M Cache from Failed Firm Executives

Hidden Crypto: KDIC Uncovers Astonishing $2.2M Cache from Failed Firm Executives

BitcoinWorld Hidden Crypto: KDIC Uncovers Astonishing $2.2M Cache from Failed Firm Executives The financial world often sees its share of surprises, but few are as significant as the recent revelation from South Korea. In a groundbreaking move, the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) has successfully uncovered a staggering 3 billion won – approximately $2.2 million – in hidden crypto assets. These illicit funds were stashed away by executives and employees directly responsible for the insolvency of several financial firms, shedding light on a critical new frontier in asset recovery. What Did the KDIC’s Investigation Into Hidden Crypto Reveal? Between November 2024 and July 2025, the KDIC undertook a meticulous investigation that brought these previously untraceable digital assets to light. This extensive probe specifically targeted individuals whose actions led to corporate failures, seeking to prevent them from profiting from their misconduct. The discovery of such substantial hidden crypto assets underscores a growing challenge for financial oversight bodies worldwide. The success of this investigation was not by chance. It was made possible by a crucial amendment to the Depositor Protection Act. This legislative update significantly expanded the KDIC’s authority, allowing it to delve into asset classes that were once considered impenetrable. Expanded Scope: The amendment empowered KDIC to investigate digital asset holdings. Targeted Individuals: Focus remained on executives and employees linked to firm failures. Significant Recovery: A substantial $2.2 million in hidden crypto was identified. Why Were These Digital Assets a Blind Spot for So Long? For years, cryptocurrency assets represented a significant blind spot in the efforts to track the hidden wealth of individuals responsible for corporate failures. Traditional asset tracing methods often hit a wall when confronted with the decentralized and often pseudonymous nature of digital currencies. This made it relatively easy for bad actors to conceal their illicit gains. The recent amendment to the Depositor Protection Act is a game-changer. It acknowledges the evolving landscape of wealth and asset concealment, recognizing that simply focusing on conventional bank accounts or real estate is no longer sufficient. This legislative foresight ensures that those who cause financial harm cannot simply move their ill-gotten gains into the digital realm without consequence. The ability to track hidden crypto is a monumental step forward for financial accountability. What Steps Will the KDIC Take to Recover the Hidden Crypto? The KDIC is not stopping at just uncovering these assets. Their next critical phase involves taking concrete steps to recover the identified funds. The ultimate goal is to return this wealth to its rightful place: the creditors of the bankruptcy estates. This process is complex but essential for restoring faith in the financial system. The recovery efforts will likely involve: Legal Action: Initiating lawsuits to seize the discovered crypto assets. Collaboration: Working with cryptocurrency exchanges and other platforms to freeze and transfer funds. International Cooperation: Potentially collaborating with global authorities if assets are held overseas. This commitment to recovering hidden crypto sends a strong message: financial misconduct will be pursued, regardless of the asset class used for concealment. It provides a glimmer of hope for those who suffered losses due to the insolvency of these firms. The Broader Impact of KDIC’s Success in Tracking Hidden Crypto This successful investigation by the KDIC has far-reaching implications beyond South Korea. It serves as a powerful precedent for other regulatory bodies globally, demonstrating that effective strategies for tracking and recovering digital assets are not only possible but crucial. Benefits of Enhanced Crypto Tracing: Increased Accountability: Executives are less likely to hide assets if they know they can be found. Enhanced Investor Protection: Offers greater security for depositors and investors. Improved Market Integrity: Reduces opportunities for illicit financial activities within the crypto space. Regulatory Evolution: Encourages other nations to update their own financial oversight laws to include digital assets. While the path to full recovery can be challenging, involving legal complexities and the technical intricacies of blockchain, the KDIC’s proactive approach offers a blueprint. It highlights the necessity for continuous adaptation of regulatory frameworks to keep pace with technological advancements in finance. In conclusion, the KDIC’s discovery of $2.2 million in hidden crypto assets marks a pivotal moment in the fight against financial fraud and executive misconduct. This achievement not only promises to bring justice to creditors but also sets a robust standard for how financial authorities can and must operate in the digital age. It’s a clear signal that the era of using cryptocurrency as an untraceable haven for illicit gains is rapidly coming to an end, paving the way for greater transparency and accountability across the global financial landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC)? A1: The KDIC is a South Korean government agency responsible for protecting depositors by insuring their deposits in financial institutions and managing the resolution of failed financial firms. Q2: Why was it difficult to track crypto assets previously? A2: Crypto assets were considered a “blind spot” due to their decentralized nature, pseudonymous transactions, and the lack of specific legal frameworks that empowered authorities to investigate them effectively. Q3: How did the KDIC manage to uncover these hidden crypto assets? A3: The investigation was made possible by an amendment to the Depositor Protection Act, which expanded the KDIC’s legal authority to include the investigation of digital asset holdings. Q4: What will happen to the recovered $2.2 million in crypto assets? A4: The KDIC plans to take legal and operational steps to recover these funds and return them to the creditors of the bankruptcy estates, aiming to compensate those affected by the financial firms’ insolvency. Q5: Does this mean crypto is no longer a safe haven for illicit funds? A5: This development signifies a major step towards making it harder to hide illicit funds in crypto. As regulatory frameworks evolve and tracing technologies improve, the ability of bad actors to use crypto as a safe haven is significantly diminishing. Share this crucial update with your network! Help spread awareness about the evolving landscape of financial accountability and the ongoing efforts to combat illicit financial activities in the digital age. Your shares can inform and empower others. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping crypto regulation price action. This post Hidden Crypto: KDIC Uncovers Astonishing $2.2M Cache from Failed Firm Executives first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.0603+4.14%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01672+0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09987+3.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 15:00
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Paypal CEO: Creating real stablecoin use cases for customers

Hidden Crypto: KDIC Uncovers Astonishing $2.2M Cache from Failed Firm Executives

Mastering the Art of Scaling: The Goldmine Day Trading Strategy That Grew My Account Like Wildfire

Why This Crypto Cycle Just Got a Major Extension