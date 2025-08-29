Pi Network Expands with Linux Node and KYC Integration in Protocol v23

Pi Network launches Linux Node to expand its decentralized infrastructure.

Protocol upgrade to version 23 begins testing this week.

KYC authority will be managed directly at the blockchain level.

Pi Network took a great step forward with its release of the Linux Node version, a functionality for which individuals had been waiting for years. Nodes were available only so far on Mac and Windows.

By implementing Linux, the network cements its footprint and further opens itself up to developers as well as members in support of open-source solutions.

For third operators as well as exchange partners, the Linux release is available for use now. Some had brought their own custom compilations just so their users or miners would still stay in sync with Pi. Now their partners can transition over to normalized software for easy maintenance and upgrading.

They either handle updates on their own, or Pi Network can launch automatic updates. It is a more stable environment as it also eliminates risks involved when one uses customized settings.

For everyday Pioneers, the change may not directly affect node rewards, but it is still meaningful. Linux Node provides additional access such that technically savvy members have a method to participate on a more in-depth level within the ecosystem. It shows Pi’s focus towards a network that is not only inclusive but also developer-friendly.

Pi Network Prepares Protocol Upgrade From v19 to v23

As part of the Linux release, Pi is set to shift its protocol from version 19 to version 23. The updated design is based on the Stellar protocol but tailored for Pi’s system. It is set to introduce fresh tools, enhanced controls, and bolstered functionality.

The upgrade is not going to happen overnight. Testnet1 is introducing this week’s new version first with a few-week test duration.

There can be some small outages involved in this step, but no intervention is needed on the user’s end. Once this step is complete, Testnet2 and Mainnet continue and complete the migration across the entire ecosystem.

Pi also warned that a few external sites, such as centralized exchanges, would experience temporary outages in handling the updates. That prior announcement allows for preparations ahead of time by their partners as well as their community members.

Pi Moves KYC Verification On-Chain

Another key component in the upgrade is a new way in which KYC would now be administered. Pi is already amongst the largest blockchain networks validated by KYC, with more than 14.82 million verified users transferred over onto its Mainnet.

Due to this upgrade, enforcement for KYC would directly enter into the blockchain protocol. The shift would also allow Pi to entrust the verification authority with other trusted parties on a later date. It makes it a more decentralized and community-driven process while still ensuring compliance is in effect.

