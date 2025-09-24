TLDR Pi Network experienced a dramatic selloff, losing nearly half of its value within hours. Leveraged futures liquidations triggered a cascade of forced sales, exacerbating the market downturn. The market’s thin liquidity made Pi Network vulnerable to rapid price drops. A significant number of Pi tokens remain unmigrated or locked, increasing pressure on the market. [...] The post Pi Network Faces Brutal Selloff: Leverage, Liquidity, and Trust Issues appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Pi Network experienced a dramatic selloff, losing nearly half of its value within hours. Leveraged futures liquidations triggered a cascade of forced sales, exacerbating the market downturn. The market’s thin liquidity made Pi Network vulnerable to rapid price drops. A significant number of Pi tokens remain unmigrated or locked, increasing pressure on the market. [...] The post Pi Network Faces Brutal Selloff: Leverage, Liquidity, and Trust Issues appeared first on CoinCentral.

Pi Network Faces Brutal Selloff: Leverage, Liquidity, and Trust Issues

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 01:45
TLDR

  • Pi Network experienced a dramatic selloff, losing nearly half of its value within hours.
  • Leveraged futures liquidations triggered a cascade of forced sales, exacerbating the market downturn.
  • The market’s thin liquidity made Pi Network vulnerable to rapid price drops.
  • A significant number of Pi tokens remain unmigrated or locked, increasing pressure on the market.
  • Despite an active community, trust in Pi Network has weakened, with many questioning the token’s future.

Pi Network endured a major selloff this week, losing nearly half its value in just a few hours. Analysts attribute the crash to a combination of leveraged trading liquidations, low liquidity, and shaken community trust. The Pi coin price dropped significantly as a result, signaling deeper issues within the network.

Leveraged Futures and Liquidations Triggered the Selloff

The recent crash in Pi Network can be traced to leveraged futures liquidations, which caused a cascading series of forced sales. According to Pi Network Update, the initial selloff started with just a few thousand PI coins changing hands. However, due to the market’s thin liquidity, this small shift in the market was enough to send the token into freefall.

Experts believe the crash resulted from the interaction between leveraged trading and market structure.

The network’s fragile trading environment and high leverage made it vulnerable to sudden selloffs.

Pi Network Faces Liquidity Issues and Pressure

Since its inception, Pi Network has been significantly concerned about the lack of liquidity. With billions of tokens remaining unmigrated or locked, the market faces persistent pressure. This token overhang continues to affect sentiment, making the coin highly susceptible to price volatility.

Pi Network’s low liquidity has proven to be a double-edged sword. While a smaller market can offer faster gains, it is equally prone to sharp price drops. As analysts point out,

Lack of Trust Weighs Heavily on Pi Network

One of the critical factors behind Pi Network’s crash is a lack of trust from its own community. Despite the network’s active user base, many members question the token’s future viability.

Even Pi Network’s recent public appearance by its founders failed to regain confidence in the market. While the event in Seoul was well-attended, it did little to help the token’s price. Traders are concerned that Pi Network’s narrative doesn’t align with its market reality, leading to growing skepticism.

Pi Network faces major hurdles in maintaining community faith. Without addressing issues related to liquidity and credibility, the network may struggle to overcome its price volatility.

The post Pi Network Faces Brutal Selloff: Leverage, Liquidity, and Trust Issues appeared first on CoinCentral.

