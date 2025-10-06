ExchangeDEX+
TLDR Pi Network has dropped to $0.26 after reaching a high of $2.98 in February. The fall in price has wiped out over $18 billion in market value within six months. Bitcoin has climbed above $123,600 while Ethereum remains stable above $4,500. XRP continues to trade steadily near $2.96 with strong market support. Users are [...] The post Pi Network Falls to $0.26 as Rug Pull Claims Gain Momentum appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Pi Network has dropped to $0.26 after reaching a high of $2.98 in February. The fall in price has wiped out over $18 billion in market value within six months. Bitcoin has climbed above $123,600 while Ethereum remains stable above $4,500. XRP continues to trade steadily near $2.96 with strong market support. Users are [...] The post Pi Network Falls to $0.26 as Rug Pull Claims Gain Momentum appeared first on CoinCentral.

Pi Network Falls to $0.26 as Rug Pull Claims Gain Momentum

By: Coincentral
2025/10/06 23:27
TLDR

  • Pi Network has dropped to $0.26 after reaching a high of $2.98 in February.
  • The fall in price has wiped out over $18 billion in market value within six months.
  • Bitcoin has climbed above $123,600 while Ethereum remains stable above $4,500.
  • XRP continues to trade steadily near $2.96 with strong market support.
  • Users are accusing Pi Network of misleading practices and comparing the drop to a rug pull.

Pi Network has experienced a significant decline in market value, dropping from $2.98 in February to $0.26 today. This steep decline has erased over $18 billion in six months, sparking unrest among longtime users. As rival coins rebound, Pi Network faces growing criticism and renewed accusations of mismanagement and manipulation.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Gain as Confidence Returns

Bitcoin has surged above $123,600, lifting market sentiment across major digital assets. Ethereum holds steady above $4,500, showing consistent strength in the current rally. Together, these two assets continue to lead institutional and retail confidence alike.

The gains highlight a growing separation between established and experimental tokens. Bitcoin remains supported by large holders, while Ethereum benefits from rising network use. As their momentum builds, speculative projects like Pi Network lose traction among serious investors.

Confidence in these leaders contrasts sharply with weaker assets under scrutiny. Analysts expect further gains if macro conditions stay favorable. In the meantime, Pi Network continues to miss out on this renewed wave of interest.

XRP Hovers Near $2.96 While Pi Network Declines

XRP is trading near $2.96, backed by increased trading volume and improved investor sentiment. Its legal clarity and exchange presence support steady growth despite regulatory hurdles. This has helped the token maintain relevance in a fast-moving market.

In contrast, Pi Network struggles to gain credibility without listings or liquidity. Many users feel betrayed by the token’s long decline and uncertain roadmap. “It’s basically a rug pull,” said crypto analyst Mr. Spock.

Critics also question the fixed $314,159 valuation some users still claim. Experts dismiss this figure as unrealistic and harmful to user expectations. As XRP finds stability, Pi Network continues to lose ground and trust.

Concerns Mount Over Pi Network’s Transparency and Structure

Community unrest has increased due to sudden changes in token release rules. These changes have led many to believe Pi Network is delaying full migration to retain engagement. Others fear insiders may have sold tokens privately.

More than 14 million users have reportedly completed KYC, but data concerns remain unresolved. Critics argue the Pi Network lacks clear safeguards and institutional credibility. Until transparency improves, major players will likely stay away.

The Pi Network team continues to refer to the project as a “people’s cryptocurrency” on official channels. However, without exchange support, users struggle to realize value. The project’s future remains unclear as trust in its model continues to erode.

