TLDR: Pi Network introduces AI-powered Fast Track KYC to speed wallet activation for new users and non-users Users can activate Mainnet wallets before 30 mining sessions but cannot migrate mined balances yet Fast Track KYC maintains strict verification standards and may be more conservative than standard KYC Pi Network reports over 14.82M users fully KYC-verified [...] The post Pi Network Fast-Track KYC Lets New Users Unlock Mainnet Wallets Early appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Pi Network introduces AI-powered Fast Track KYC to speed wallet activation for new users and non-users Users can activate Mainnet wallets before 30 mining sessions but cannot migrate mined balances yet Fast Track KYC maintains strict verification standards and may be more conservative than standard KYC Pi Network reports over 14.82M users fully KYC-verified [...] The post Pi Network Fast-Track KYC Lets New Users Unlock Mainnet Wallets Early appeared first on Blockonomi.

Pi Network Fast-Track KYC Lets New Users Unlock Mainnet Wallets Early

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/19 15:48
Moonveil
MORE$0.08552-2.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1389-2.52%
MAY
MAY$0.04803+6.94%
Pi Network
PI$0.35389-1.17%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02514-0.23%

TLDR:

  • Pi Network introduces AI-powered Fast Track KYC to speed wallet activation for new users and non-users
  • Users can activate Mainnet wallets before 30 mining sessions but cannot migrate mined balances yet
  • Fast Track KYC maintains strict verification standards and may be more conservative than standard KYC
  • Pi Network reports over 14.82M users fully KYC-verified and migrated on its Mainnet blockchain

New users on Pi Network no longer need to wait 30 mining sessions to access their Mainnet wallets. The team has rolled out Fast Track KYC, a feature designed to give verified users earlier access to the ecosystem. 

This move is powered by deeper AI integration in the KYC process. It opens participation for newcomers while keeping identity checks secure. The update aims to grow network activity without affecting migration rules.

Pi Network Fast Track KYC Opens Early Wallet Access

According to a post from Pi Core Team, the new feature lets Pioneers activate Mainnet wallets before completing the usual eligibility steps. 

Previously, users had to mine for 30 days before being allowed to submit KYC applications. This change removes that wait period and speeds access to apps, local commerce tools, and ecosystem events.

Eligible users will see the option inside the Pi Wallet app. Once verified, they can start using their Mainnet wallet immediately. 

However, migration of mined balances still requires meeting full checklist conditions, including the 30-session rule. This ensures compliance and prevents premature transfers before users complete the standard process.

The team stressed that Fast Track KYC does not lower verification quality. Applications that fail checks will still be rejected. In some cases, automatic screening could even apply stricter standards than the manual process.

AI Integration and Network Growth

Pi Network said the feature uses its own infrastructure rather than relying solely on third-party providers. This makes wallet activation faster and more secure while reducing complexity for new users. It also gives the network better control over verification quality.

More than 14.82 million users are already fully KYC-verified and migrated to the Pi Mainnet. The network sees Fast Track KYC as a way to onboard more verified participants earlier, helping developers reach a wider audience for app testing and commerce use cases.

The Core Team noted that Fast Track KYC will be monitored and adjusted over time. Lessons from its rollout could later help accelerate the standard KYC process for all users.

The post Pi Network Fast-Track KYC Lets New Users Unlock Mainnet Wallets Early appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.71%
Solana
SOL$238.28-2.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.439-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013998-3.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001848-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally