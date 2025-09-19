Pi Network Fast-Track KYC Lets New Users Unlock Mainnet Wallets Early

TLDR:

Pi Network introduces AI-powered Fast Track KYC to speed wallet activation for new users and non-users

Users can activate Mainnet wallets before 30 mining sessions but cannot migrate mined balances yet

Fast Track KYC maintains strict verification standards and may be more conservative than standard KYC

Pi Network reports over 14.82M users fully KYC-verified and migrated on its Mainnet blockchain



New users on Pi Network no longer need to wait 30 mining sessions to access their Mainnet wallets. The team has rolled out Fast Track KYC, a feature designed to give verified users earlier access to the ecosystem.

This move is powered by deeper AI integration in the KYC process. It opens participation for newcomers while keeping identity checks secure. The update aims to grow network activity without affecting migration rules.

Pi Network Fast Track KYC Opens Early Wallet Access

According to a post from Pi Core Team, the new feature lets Pioneers activate Mainnet wallets before completing the usual eligibility steps.

Previously, users had to mine for 30 days before being allowed to submit KYC applications. This change removes that wait period and speeds access to apps, local commerce tools, and ecosystem events.

Eligible users will see the option inside the Pi Wallet app. Once verified, they can start using their Mainnet wallet immediately.

However, migration of mined balances still requires meeting full checklist conditions, including the 30-session rule. This ensures compliance and prevents premature transfers before users complete the standard process.

The team stressed that Fast Track KYC does not lower verification quality. Applications that fail checks will still be rejected. In some cases, automatic screening could even apply stricter standards than the manual process.

AI Integration and Network Growth

Pi Network said the feature uses its own infrastructure rather than relying solely on third-party providers. This makes wallet activation faster and more secure while reducing complexity for new users. It also gives the network better control over verification quality.

More than 14.82 million users are already fully KYC-verified and migrated to the Pi Mainnet. The network sees Fast Track KYC as a way to onboard more verified participants earlier, helping developers reach a wider audience for app testing and commerce use cases.

The Core Team noted that Fast Track KYC will be monitored and adjusted over time. Lessons from its rollout could later help accelerate the standard KYC process for all users.

The post Pi Network Fast-Track KYC Lets New Users Unlock Mainnet Wallets Early appeared first on Blockonomi.