Pi Network Launches Final Testnet1 Upgrade Before Mainnet Rollout

2025/09/16 13:30
Pi Network
Pi Network upgrades to protocol v23 on Testnet, improving scalability and stability ahead of mainnet transition with global expansion.

 

Pi Network has begun the final blockchain upgrade to protocol version 23 on its Testnet, preparing for the much-anticipated mainnet launch. The upgrade aims to improve scalability, stability, and transaction handling capabilities. 

Pi Network has successfully transitioned Testnet1 from version 19 to version 22, with Testnet2 and the mainnet scheduled for similar updates in the coming weeks.

Phased Transition and Service Interruptions

The network’s phased approach will see upgrades from Testnet1 to Testnet2 and, eventually, the mainnet. This method helps ensure that technical issues can be addressed before the full mainnet launch. 

While the upgrades occur, users may experience service interruptions, though Pi Network has promised to provide advance notice for any disruptions.

The transition from version 19 to version 22 on Testnet1 marks a significant development in the project’s progress. The final update to version 23 will serve as the foundation for a more scalable and stable blockchain, paving the way for a successful mainnet launch.

Pi Network’s strategy is to ensure everything is in place before opening up to a wider audience.

Enhancements with Version 23 Upgrade

The protocol version 23 upgrade is designed to improve transaction handling and overall blockchain performance.

This version will address key elements like transaction speed, stability, and communication between blockchain components. These enhancements are crucial for handling a larger volume of transactions as the network expands.

While users may not see immediate changes, the upgrade is expected to strengthen Pi Network’s infrastructure.

Developers and validators will continue testing the system to resolve potential issues. The upgrade will ensure the network can handle real-world blockchain demands, which is vital for the platform’s long-term viability.

Global Expansion and Growing Ecosystem

Pi Network’s global presence continues to grow. Recently, it was announced as a gold sponsor for the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore, where one of its founders, Dr. Chengdiao Fan, is set to speak. This sponsorship reflects Pi Network’s increasing involvement in the broader blockchain and crypto space.

In addition, Pi Network launched a new DeFi-based farming game, PiOnline, on its Pi browser. This initiative highlights the platform’s emphasis on gaming as a growth area within its ecosystem.

As Pi Network prepares for its mainnet transition, it continues to enhance its offerings and attract new users globally.

