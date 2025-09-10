Pi Network News: 12 Million Users Onboarded, But $1 Target Still Distant

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/10 21:16
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000862+2.98%
Pi Network
PI$0.34463+0.76%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003098+12.81%
Fact Check Is Pi Network Going Fully Open Source Next Month

The post Pi Network News: 12 Million Users Onboarded, But $1 Target Still Distant appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Pi Network has successfully migrated over 12 million users to the mainnet with a circulating supply of 8.04 billion. This represents less than 10% of the 100 billion maximum supply of Pi Network. 

But despite all the developments, an expert noted the ongoing risks on Pi from its structural inflation and explained why it is hard for Pi to reach $1. 

How Is Reaching $1 in Pi still a Challenge?

In a recent post on X, cryptocurrency expert Kosasi Nakamoto explained that PI has dropped 17% due to faster migrations over 30 days. Other than that, it has fallen 45% over 90 days due to failure to differentiate from competitors’ risks. 

The network even launched several new projects, like the Protocol 23 update, which introduced  Linux-based nodes, decentralized KYC, and scalability improvements. Alongside that, it also introduced PiOnline gaming/DeFi ecosystem, just to boost the adoption rate. But competition from low-cost remittance projects, like Remittix, challenged Pi’s valuation.

Remittix diverted the investor attention from Pi and drew away its capital with its stronger real-world utility, institutional backing, and clearer roadmap. Nakamoto wrote, “Competitors like Remittix, offering low-cost remittance solutions (0.1% fees), pose a challenge to Pi’s speculative valuation.”

Upcoming Token Unlock Pose Selling Pressure 

Since May, a crypto whale has accumulated over 331 million Pi, which roughly equals $113 million at the present trading value. According to the expert, this could have stabilized the Pi price, but was halted due to upcoming token unlocks and rising exchange reserves, which posed selling pressure on the coin. 

Nakamoto says, exchange balances have jumped 82% to over 400 million PI, and September’s 149.5 million unlock adds more selling pressure. Moreover, Pi’s low turnover ratio of 0.98% also highlights thin liquidity, making it susceptible to volatility from large trades.

So, it is mandatory for Pi to maintain a sustainable ecosystem where the supply pressure and growth maintain an adequate balance to boost the adoption rate. Only then, there may be a possibility of reaching $1 in Pi. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share
Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products. Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate […] The post Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.00939-4.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02051+8.17%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23393+3.89%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:00
Share
Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Litecoin (LTC) has often been described as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.” Known for faster block times and lower fees, Litecoin has maintained its popularity among both miners and traders.
GET
GET$0.008467-0.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09171+6.60%
Litecoin
LTC$114.46+2.93%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:22
Share

Trending News

More

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board

CryptoQuant analyst identifies sign of the next altcoin wave